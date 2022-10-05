George Pickens Nominated For Week 4 NFL Rookie Of The Week

After a six reception, 102-yard outing in the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 4, Steelers Rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been Nominated for the Week 4 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week, per a tweet from the NFL communications department.

Pickens is the only wide receiver nominated, as his fellow nominees include three running backs and two defensive backs. Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce, Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier and Jets running back Breece Hall (playing against Pittsburgh) were Nominated alongside Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones.

Both Woolen and Jones had a pick-six, Woolen’s being a 40-yard return in the Seahawks 48-45 win over the Seattle Seahawks, while Jones picked off Aaron Rodgers and also took it 40 yards to the house in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss against the Green Bay Packers. Jones also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.

Pierce ran for 131 yards and a touchdown while tacking on six receptions in Houston’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while Allgeier had 84 rushing yards in Atlanta’s upset win over the Cleveland Browns. Hall ran for 66 yards and scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds left against the Steelers.

Pickens’ 102-yard performance is the highest of his NFL career. His six catches were also double his previous single game high of 3, which came in Week 3 against the Browns on Thursday Night Football.

It’s the first time Pickens has been nominated for the award, and the first time a member of the Steelers has been nominated this season. Hopefully, the Kenny Pickett to George Pickens connection means Pickens can be a return guest to this list, while bringing his quarterback along with him.

You can vote for Pickens using this link.