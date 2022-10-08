George Patterson, scorer of the first goal in Leafs history, finds fame

George Patterson, dubbed ‘The Lost Boy’ as the little-known scorer of the first goal in Maple Leafs history, has found a home in the Kingston and District Sports Hall Of Fame.

Patterson was posthumously honored with other local Athletic figures Friday in a ceremony twice delayed by COVID-19 concerns, although the push to have him recognized goes back much further.

Patterson had just joined the Toronto St. Patricks in the winter of 1927 from Hamilton of the Canadian Pro League when Conn Smythe bought the team and changed the name to Maple Leafs. It’s Feb. 17, with a green and white Leaf logo sewn over their old sweaters, the big forward took a pass from Bill Brydge and beat Jake Forbes of the New York Americans with a perfect shot.

Article content

Patterson was traded the next season to Montreal and was a member of the Americans and many NHL teams, enjoying a long career and later becoming a prominent Coach and manager in Kingston sports.

Local filmmaker’s Dale Morrisey’s movie project on Patterson and lobbying efforts to have the Leafs recognize his goal have helped keep Patterson’s name alive.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

[email protected]