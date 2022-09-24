George Kittle “good to go” for Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is back as San Francisco’s QB1 and he will have one of his top Offensive weapons back with him.

Tight end George Kittle is expected to play on Sunday Night Football against the Broncos after missing the first two games of the season with a groin injury.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Friday press conference that Kittle won’t have any restrictions for this week’s contest.

“He’s good to go. I thought he got better each day,” Shanahan said. “They mean a ton in both [the run game and the pass game]. Kittle’s been one of our better players here over the years. When he’s out there, he’s a huge deal for us. We’ve got to get him back into football shape and stuff because he hasn’t played in a little bit. But he helps us in every facet we do.”

Kittle caught 71 passes for 910 yards with six touchdowns in the regular season last year. He had another seven catches for 108 yards with a TD in three postseason games.

Additionally, the 49ers have listed defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz (ankle) as questionable. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) are all out.