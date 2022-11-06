Geno Smith’s Seahawks a live underdog

Home team in CAPS:

Sunday

Seahawks (+2) over CARDINALS

Seattle, behind QB Geno Smith, has established a nice little knack for outperforming the expectations of most when they hit the road catching points. Not crazy about laying with the Cards, who continue to be less than meets the eye, to our way of thinking. Take the points and run.

Bills (-11.5) over JETS

Buffalo continues to kick tail and take names in division matchups, and this looks like more of the same, as long as Jets’ skill-position players continue to encounter issues moving the ball down the field with any sustained efficiency.

FALCONS (+3) over Chargers

Atlanta has enjoyed a sustained history of playing the Bolts stiff, and wouldn’t be at all surprised by another close call — although the prevailing Falcons injury rundown could provoke prudent levels of concern.

Marcus Mariota USA TODAY Sports

BEARS (+4) over Dolphins

Can easily envision Miami continuing to give a good account of itself while working its way toward a postseason berth, but far from certain that Miami offense will have a high old time against defensively rough-and-ready Bears.

BENGALS (-7.5) over Panthers

It’s tough to give too much credence to the fledgling Panthers, given the brace of headliner skill people the Bengals are able to roll out there on a consistent basis, when they’re on their mettle.

LIONS (+3.5) over Packers

Is D’Andre Swift going to start for the Honolulu Blues? Just how far has Aaron Rodgers slipped from his Exalted peak? So many questions … so many slick-and-slippery answers, especially when you consider Green Bay’s Shaky Offensive line. The spread seems sharp, too.

D’Andre Swift AP

JAGUARS (+1.5) over Raiders

Jacksonville is Enduring this without a week off following its latest excursion to London. This doesn’t figure to be a piece of cake, without some kind of sustained break in the action. What’s more, this is the Raiders’ fourth road trip in their last five outings. Jacksonville, by default.

Colts (+5.5) over PATRIOTS

This is primarily because we’re more bullish on young Colts QB Sam Ehlinger than some are. The young former Longhorn has considerable upside, from our point of view, and we’d be pleased to benefit from any measure of precocious improvement Ehlinger may display, posthaste.

COMMANDERS (+3) over Vikings

Like many league entities, Minnesota typically doesn’t match its optimal home form when operating out of suitcases. Curious to see to what extent Washington QB Taylor Heinicke will develop with additional playing time. Worth watching.

Taylor Heinicke AP

Rams (+3) over BUCCANEERS

We’ve been picking up, taking advantage of sustained Rams underachievement when on offense. Accordingly, we’d feel much better about this side if key Offensive operative Cooper Kupp is able to play despite his iffy ankle (check status). There are plenty of distractions on the Tampa Bay side.

Titans (+12.5) over CHIEFS

Yes, we’re fishing for a surprise package in this spot — but Kansas City is unlikely to take this foe with the utmost seriousness, and we wouldn’t allow ourselves to be scared off, even should Tennessee QB Malik Willis start under center rather than Ryan Tannehill.

Monday

Ravens (-2.5) over SAINTS

Confident the pick-up early in the week of former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith should focus on the visiting, hard-hitting Baltimore defenders.

Last week: 8 to 5

Season: 62-51