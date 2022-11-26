Geno Smith Vs. CJ Stroud: Seattle Seahawks Draft QB in New NFL Mock

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the final stretch of the season, and to make their playoff push, there are still questions to ponder regarding the future of the franchise. Among those … What exactly should they do at the quarterback position moving forward?

While there are plenty of options on the table, such as giving Smith a multi-year deal, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes that Seattle should draft their future franchise quarterback in the 2023 draft.

Round 1 – Pick 5 CJ Stroud QB (Ohio State)

Geno Smith is playing at a high level, but opting out of taking a top quarterback Talent in favor of a signal-caller having his best season at 32 years old is not a strategy I can get behind. Smith may do enough to be the team’s starter for another year, but it is unreasonable to think he can play at this level for five more years. Plan for the future.

