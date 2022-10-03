Geno Smith Plays “Spectacular Football” In Seahawks’ Week 4 Win at Detroit

When Carroll was asked if Smith could possibly be playing better four games into the season, he didn’t take the bait, noting that the Seahawks have lost two games, meaning everyone, the quarterback included, could have done more to help Seattle win. Smith too isn’t buying into the notion that he is playing at some insane level that is beyond what is realistic for him.

“I can play better,” they said. “I have not exceeded my expectations. I can play a lot better.”

Smith and the offense’s big game was all the more impressive because the Seahawks needed just about every one of those points and yards to hold off the Lions, who were able to match Seattle nearly score for score. The Seahawks went 9 for 12 on third down, gained a season-high 555 yards, had 27 first downs, and averaged 8.8 yards per play.

In addition to the aforementioned standout performance by the line, the Seahawks also got huge games from Metcalf, who had a season-best 149 yards, including a 55-yarder that set up a short touchdown pass to Noah Fant, and from Rashaad Penny, who rushed for 151 yards and two long touchdowns, both of which came on third downs, including a 36-yard score on third-and-16.