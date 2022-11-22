Genius Sports Strikes ‘Watch & Bet’ Partnerships for NFL Video Streams in Canada with Three Approved Sportsbooks

Bet365, Bet99 and Rivalry granted rights to distribute low latency video feeds for NFL games to customers in Canada

Genius Sports is the exclusive distributor of official NFL data and live video streams to sportsbooks

NEW YORK & LONDON, November 22, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Football League (“NFL”) and Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced new Licensing agreements with three sportsbooks to distribute live video Streams of NFL matches to their customers in Canada.

Bet365, Bet99 and Rivalry have all been granted the rights to provide their customers in Canada with low latency video Streams of all regular and post-season matches on the NFL through Genius Sports’ fully integrated Watch & Bet solution. Genius Sports will utilize its machine learning and live streaming technologies to power video experiences for millions of sportsbook customers in Canada, including engaging new ways to track bets and follow the live action.

The NFL appointed Genius Sports in April 2021 as its exclusive Distributor of real-time official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and the League’s official sports betting data feed to media companies and sportsbooks in regulated international markets . This partnership included the rights for Genius Sports to distribute low latency video feeds to sportsbooks in key international markets, which now includes Canada.

Each of the three licensees will combine low latency video feeds with the league’s official data and access to exclusive data-driven advertising inventory, to provide their Canadian customers with the highest quality NFL betting experiences.

“We are delighted that the NFL has broadened its partnership with Genius Sports to become the exclusive provider of official data and live streaming content for sportsbooks across Canada,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “We connect the global sports Ecosystem through cutting-edge data technology, and our official solutions will help Bet365, Bet99 and Rivalry to thrive in the newly legalized Canadian market.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global Ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the Trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest Leagues and Federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports Ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

