Geneva’s Austin Frick swapped baseball for golf, became a two-time state Qualifier – Shaw Local

Austin Frick initially preferred a baseball bat to golf clubs.
As a sophomore, Frick – now a Geneva senior – thought baseball was his sport.
“From my perspective, it’s kind of funny. I knew he played baseball and I knew he loved baseball, but it never seemed that it was his dominant sport,” Geneva Coach Eric Hatczel said. “I’ve been lucky. I’ve known their family for a long time. … I always knew they were a golf family.”
Frick cracked the top six in the Vikings’ varsity golf lineup his sophomore year, blended in with a senior-laden team and the rest unfolded naturally.
“They just took me with them,” Frick said. “I had a pretty good season sophomore year and that’s when I realized this is what I want to do. I played that spring in baseball, but after that, I was done. I didn’t play baseball ever again and just went after golf.”
This fall, Frick finished 22nd at the Class 2A state tournament.
The best individual state finisher among Kane County Chronicle coverage area boys Golfers and a frequent contender for medalist in the regular season, Frick is the 2022 Boys Golfer of the Year.
In his junior season, he earned DuKane Conference Golfer of the Year and qualified for state in thrilling fashion at the Sectional by a few strokes.
“[Hatczel] comes up to me … and he gives me the hint it’s tight,” Frick recalled. “With a ton of people watching me, I end up chunking [a shot] in the water [on hole No. 17] at Village Links. Just chunk. That moment, I fell under pressure. I thought I just ended up [costing] myself first time going to state.”
After taking a drop shot, Frick made bogey and at the next hole, he thought his state bid was over.
“I ended up getting up and down and got to state,” Frick said. “If Hatczel wasn’t there, I don’t think I would go to state because he calmed me down. … From that experience, I learned, ‘Hey, it’s not over, don’t quit. You’ve got how many shots you’ve got left.’”
Frick, a three-year varsity golfer, qualified for the state tournament twice.
“I think one of the things that doesn’t come out with him – that a lot of people don’t see – is a bit of the Perfectionist [mentality]Hatzel said. “I think that’s kind of natural for a golfer, some players a little bit more than others. I think he’s certainly one of those. It’s kind of funny because you don’t see it too often with him.
“The rest of his personality, the genuine nature, the good-hearted character, that sort of thing, is what a lot of people see. During the round, people might not see the pressure that he puts on himself, but I think that’s part of the consistency that he has, his quest to do things well and do things the right way. And I’m not just talking about score or skill, either. Just paying attention to the game, the Integrity of that … it’s just something he has done exceptionally well.”
Frick is consistent.
“I’m not going to spray the ball around the course and take a ton of penalty shots,” he said. “I think that is a big reason why [I’m so consistent]. Every tournament I play, I’m trying to win and I’ll obviously have some bad holes or a bad stretch, then I can come back with a better stretch. It always evens out.
“I knew who I was playing against. I knew I needed to play well, and I feel like some of those bigger events, I feel like I played well when I needed to.”
Frick is undecided on his college destination, but hopes to make a decision soon on where he will continue his golf career.
“That Perfectionist attitude,” Hatzzel said. “He really looks to do things for the better of golf. It’s fun to see that in a kid his age.”
All-Area Team
Jesse Balc, Geneva, senior; Clay Heilman, St. Charles North, junior; Brian Davoust, Kaneland, junior; Jack Evans, St. Charles East, senior; Austin Frick, Geneva, senior; Regan Konen, Marmion, sophomore, Gavin Newkirk, Batavia, senior, Mason Siegfried, St. Charles North, senior
