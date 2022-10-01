Generational 7 feet 3 inches NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama headbutts rim in a Bizarre pre game ritual ▷ SportsBrief.com

Victor Wembanyama is emulating Kevin Garnett with his pre-game ritual of headbutting the rim before tip-off

The 18-year-old Frenchman is expected to go number one in the NBA draft next year

LeBron James, one of the NBA’s Greatest players, has his own iconic pre-game routine of chalking up the powder

A 7’3 basketball player, tipped to go no.1 in the NBA draft next year, has an Odd pre-game routine where he headbutts the rim before tip-off.

18-year-old French basketball player Victor Wembanyama does the ritual before the game, evidence that he is preparing for a career in the NBA. He currently plays for Levallois Metropolitans in France.

Victor Wembanyama was born in 2004 and has played professionally since he was 16. Photo by Anthony Dibon.

Source: Getty Images

LeBron James’ iconic chalk toss and Tim Duncan hugging the basketball are some of the famous pre-game routines, and if Wembanyama joins the NBA, he will have his own, according to the Mirror.

Wembanyama is confident of going first in the NBA draft

However, the talented young center is not the first player to headbutt the basket. Legendary power forward Kevin Garnett won the NBA in 2008 with the Celtics and had the same ritual. Perhaps the Frenchman is emulating Garnett, according to Bleacher Report.

Wembanyama is certain that he will go 1st in 2023.

“So it’s better to be second, third, or 20th in the draft if you have a better career afterwards. I don’t know if it’s pride, I have a part [of me] that says that there should be no one in front of me.”

The young player is certainly the most hyped NBA prospect in the last few years, and many NBA sides will be lining up to draft him.

His versatility has been praised by many pundits, and most fans are eagerly awaiting his debut in the NBA

