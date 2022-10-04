General Managers vote: Who will win the NBA championship, who will be MVP and Rookie of the Year

The general managers of each NBA franchise have answered some of the biggest questions heading into the new season and there are some surprises.

These questions range from which franchise will win the championship, who will be named MVP and who will finish with the best record.

As for who will win the NBA championship, there is a surprise pick. The Golden State Warriors, who won last season, aren’t the favorites according to the general managers.

Instead, it’s the Milwaukee Bucks, who received 43 percent of the votes. In second place are the Warriors, and in third place is another surprise: the Los Angeles Clippers.

This is the first time in the 21 years that the poll has been conducted that the Bucks are the favorites.

But they are not clear favorites, since it’s only the third time in the last 13 years that the top team hasn’t received more than 50 percent of the votes.

Individual predictions

As for the individual awards, there are also some big talking points.

When it comes to MVP, Luka Doncic claimed 48 percent of the votes, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo at 34 percent, Joel Embiid with 14 percent and Stephen Curry with four percent.

The absences of LeBron James and Nikola Jokic stand out above all.

On the other hand, the best NBA Quintet is formed by these players: Stephen Curry at point guard, Devin Booker as shooting guard, Kevin Durant at small forward, Antetokounmpo at the ‘4’ and Nikola Jokic at center.

Finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers were the franchise with the best offseason thanks to the trade for Donovan Mitchellwho was chosen as the best mover of the summer.

As for the rookies, Paolo Bancherowith 79 percent, is the clear favorite to be named top rookie of the 2022-23 season.