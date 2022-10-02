General Manager Calvin Booth Signs Multi-Year Extension

DENVER, October 2, 2022 – The Denver Nuggets have signed General Manager Calvin Booth to a multi-year contract extension, KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke announced today.

“Calvin has been a huge part of what we’ve done here over the last five seasons and I have the utmost confidence in him as our General Manager,” said Kroenke. “Cal has seen the game from every angle and has an extremely bright basketball mind. I look forward to continuing alongside Calvin and the rest of the organization with the goal of bringing an NBA Championship to the city of Denver.”

Booth, 46, enters his sixth season with the Nuggets after being hired as Assistant General Manager in the summer of 2017 and promoted to General Manager in 2020. Since arriving in Denver, Booth has played an integral part in the Scouting and drafting process as well as the free agent and trade markets. His first off-season as lead decision maker saw him bring in Veteran NBA Champion Kentavius ​​Caldwell-Pope, Veterans Ish Smith and DeAndre Jordan and versatile wing Bruce Brown and Rookie draft Picks Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Ismael Kamagate.

Prior to arriving in Denver, Booth spent four seasons (2013 – 2017) in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office, initially as a Scout before rising through the ranks to Director of Player Personnel. Booth also served as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2012-13 season before transitioning to Minnesota.