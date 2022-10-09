General Hospital: Nicholas Alexander Chavez Shows Off His Martial Arts Skills — Defends Spencer In Prison

It’s time to take matters into his own hands.

Poor Spencer. Not only is the Cassadine Scion locked up in Pentonville on General Hospital these days, he’s forced to endure attacks from fellow inmates whose names are just a tad too descriptive. Really, Book? Ah, well, that’s Prison life.

Granted, for now that may not be a problem, seeing as how Cyrus has put the young offender under his protection… but Spencer probably shouldn’t be trusting any of his uncles, no matter the side of the family. The sooner he can shake owing Cyrus anything, whether or not the newly God-fearing man claims his motives are altruistic, the better.

Fortunately, Nicholas Alexander Chavez has just the answer his character needs!

The actor tweeted a photo straight from the gym with a pal, writing, “Mixed martial arts with my boy James. Tell the other prisoners in Pentonville to watch out for Spencer.”

And hey, if Maurice Benard can show off his boxing skills as Sonny, we think Spencer should be showing off Chavez’s martial arts bona fides on the show as well. And what better time or place than in Pentonville?

We have a feeling Book isn’t going to be the last Threat the young Cassadine faces in prison, so next time around, how about showing off a few moves before Floor tosses the poor guy on the floor!

OK, OK, we’re a bit tongue in cheek here, but it would be great to see Spencer stand up for himself and fight back — especially so he doesn’t have to rely on any of the creeps in his family!

Mixed martial arts with my boy James. Tell the other prisoners in Pentonville to watch out for Spencer pic.twitter.com/mwyzhfQF7e — Nicholas Alexander Chavez (@nicholasachevez) October 5, 2022

