Gene Cook a Legend in Montana athletics, from golf to coaching and more

If Gene Cook had never picked up a golf club 76 years ago, he still might go down in Great Falls sports lore as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century.

After all, Cook was the most successful Coach in the history of Electric City junior high sports, winning 19 city titles in 9th grade track, and 15 more in both basketball and football. That was back in the day when Great Falls operated three junior highs – Cook’s beloved East, plus North and West.

Cook also was East’s first Athletic director, arriving in 1958 and staying 25 years before retiring at age 49 to pursue opportunities in private business. In his long and productive career as a Coach and administrator, he mentored many men and women who went on to become outstanding coaches on their own – including Great Falls mainstays like Jim Larson, Dennis Renning and Terry Graham as well as Terry Thomas, who went on to a tremendous football and basketball coaching career in Dillon.

