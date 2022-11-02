Gemma Dryburgh traveling the world as she bids to achieve Globe goal on LPGA

The 29-year-old sits 78th in the circuit’s Race to CME Globe Standings heading into this week’s TOTO Japan Classic, which starts at Seta Golf Course in Shiga on Thursday.

Needing to climb into the top 60 to play in the season-ending Tour Championship, Dryburgh was in Korea a Fortnight ago for the BMW Ladies Championship and will head from Japan to Florida for next week’s Pelican Women’s Championship – the final regular event of the season .

“It is definitely in the back of my mind,” admitted the New Orleans-based Aberdonian of the opportunity she’s taken on the back of having made the cut in 17 out of 22 events this season.

Gemma Dryburgh in action during the BMW Ladies Championship at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, South Korea, a Fortnight ago. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

“You just want to go out and play your golf and, when you are playing well, you don’t think about those things. But, at the same time, it is a good opportunity this week to move up and the goal is to get into CME.

“Ultimately, that has been my goal all season. I’ve never played the CME before, so that would be an amazing opportunity and hopefully I can have a couple of good finishes over the next two weeks.”

New world No 1 Atthaya Thitikul heads this week’s field, which also includes 2019 AIG Women’s Open Champion and home favorite Hinako Shibuno.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Dryburgh, who tied for 27th behind Lydia Ko in the BMW Ladies Open. “I’ve not been in Japan since the World Am in 2014, so nice to be back and I’ve got good memories from then. The people are so nice here and the course is great as well.