Gemma Dryburgh becomes first Scottish LPGA Winner since 2011

SHIGA, Japan — Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 on Sunday to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan’s Kana Nagai.

Nagai also closed with a 65. Linn Grant was third, five shots off the pace after a 67.

Dryburgh, who also shot a 65 in the third round, finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

Japan native Momoko Ueda, who led after the second and third rounds, finished eight shots behind after a 74. Ueda had won the event twice.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button