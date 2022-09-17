Gem who trained with Celtic earlier in 2022 scores 3rd goal in 3 games for Liverpool U18 side

Earlier this year, Irish wonderkid Trent Kone-Doherty spent time training with Celtic, before deciding to continue his development at Liverpool.

The 16-year-old has clearly impressed those on Merseyside, as he is already being used at Under-18 level, well above his age group.

Kone-Doherty isn’t just making up the numbers for Liverpool’s Under-18 side, however.

What’s the story?

Well, the Republic of Ireland Under-16 international scored in today’s 4-3 defeat to the Manchester City Under-18 side, a match in which the young Reds were unfortunate to lose.

Kone-Doherty netted a fine volley to put Liverpool 2-1 up against the Citizens, although the Reds failed to hold on to their lead in front of a watching Trent Alexander-Arnold, who came down to support the youngsters.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Irish winger’s goal means he has now scored three in his last three outings at Premier League Under-18 level for Liverpool, which is a tremendous effort given the fact he is just 16 years of age.

Trent Kone-Doherty could be a future star at Liverpool

If Jürgen Klopp is still in charge at Anfield when Kone-Doherty starts to push for a place in the first-team, we believe he can become a star for the Reds.

The German is not afraid to use youngsters if he feels they’re good enough, such as Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho this season, as well as Alexander-Arnold back in 2016.

Klopp has also proven himself capable of developing these talents, such as when Mario Götze rose to stardom under him at Borussia Dortmund, as well as Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

Evidently – having dazzled two years above his age group – the Irish prospect is an incredible talent, who could quite easily be fast tracked into an even higher age range if he continues to impress.

By the sounds of it, Celtic may have missed out on a future star to Liverpool.

Show all

In other news, Silva makes a change, one debut: Fulham’s Predicted XI vs Nottingham Forest