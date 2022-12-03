Gem City Kiwanis golf outing raises over $22K

QUINCY (WGEM) – Gem City Kiwanis (Breakfast Kiwanis) announced this year’s Sammy & Kids golf outing raised $22,259 during its “Sammy Celebration.”

It’s Oct. 9, an event at Westview Golf Course was the continuation of a 15-year effort by the family and friends of 10-year-old Samantha Otte, who died from complications of Cystic Fibrosis.

This is the eighth year Breakfast Kiwanis has continued this charitable endeavor started by family and friends of Chuck & June Otte in Samantha’s memory.

“We are deeply grateful for all the support Kiwanis has given the children of Quincy. Thank you so much,” June said.

Funds from the event are donated to area programs serving children.

“We are humbled by the continued community support of the event in Samantha’s memory. Thank you,” said Chuck.

Proceeds from this year’s event have been allocated as follows.

$5,500 was donated directly to the Sammy Fund. $5,500 was donated to The Community Foundation – Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund. Gem City Kiwanis Foundation will include the remaining proceeds in its normal grant process in April 2023.

“We have to thank our major sponsors, hole sponsors, players, contributors and many volunteers for making the event a success,” said Event Chair Bruce Gardner.

Major Sponsors were County Market, Refreshment Services Pepsi, Quincy Herald-Whig & WGEM.

Breakfast Kiwanis meets every Friday at 7 am at the American Legion, 116 N 8th St. Quincy and via ZOOM. The organization, whose mission is to “serve the children of the world,” does several fundraisers and donates thousands of hours annually for area children and community programs.

Next year’s outing is planned for Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

