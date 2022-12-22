Gelnovatch named head Women’s soccer Coach at Lock Haven | News, Sports, Jobs

LOCK HAVEN – Sunny Gelnovatch has been named the new Coach of the Lock Haven University Women’s soccer team and will guide the program into the 2023 season.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Sunny Gelnovatch to The Haven family,” said Bashar W. Hanna, president. “Her experience coaching at the Division II level and her familiarity with the conference will help make an impact on the Lock Haven Women’s soccer program. I’m excited to see our Bald Eagle student-athletes succeed under Coach Gelnovatch’s leadership.”

A former NCAA Division III All-American at Messiah University, Gelnovatch most recently coached at the University of Alabama in Huntsville as the first Assistant Coach of the Women’s soccer team after she was Hired in April of 2022. She has also served as the head club Coach of the AYSO United 2013/14 Girls Navy Team since May.

“I am excited to announce the hiring of our new head Women’s soccer Coach Sunny Gelnovatch,” said Lock Haven University Director of Athletics, Dr. Tom Gioglio. “Sunny brings a wealth of soccer knowledge and successful experience to Lock Haven. I am confident with her passion, teaching skills, and familiarity with the PSAC. She will be an effective recruiter and will have a positive impact on our student-athletes’ academic, athletic, and personal success.”

Previously, Gelnovatch plied her trade in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) as a Graduate Assistant Coach for the Bloomsburg University Women’s team during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Gelnovatch earned a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from Messiah University in 2020 and received her Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and College Student Affairs in 2022 while serving as a Graduate Assistant with the Bloomsburg Huskies.

“I am very excited to accept the position at Lock Haven University,” said Coach Gelnovatch. “I would like to thank the committee, Dr. Tom Gioglio, and the University for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank the coaches at Bloomsburg University and the University of Alabama-Huntsville as well as Coach Scott Frey at Messiah University. I have learned so much from all of my experiences and I am excited to utilize this with the team at Lock Haven University.”

As a coach, Gelnovatch was named to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) 30 Under 30 Class of 2022-23, and helped lead Bloomsburg to a PSAC Championship in 2021. During the 2022 season at Alabama in Huntsville, she helped guide eight players to Academic All-District honors and one to a USC All-Region award.

Also in 2021, Gelnovatch helped the Huskies’ Natalie Holmes earn All-American honors during their PSAC Championship season.