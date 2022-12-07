Geissberger, Moore and Awoleye Awarded Regional Volleyball Awards

LOS ANGELES – Three LMU Women’s volleyball players have been awarded AVCA Regionals Awards for the 2022 season. Kari Geissberger and Jacqulyn Moore have been awarded Pacific South All-Region awards; and Phoebe Awoleye was awarded Pacific South All-Region Honorable Mention.

Geissberger finished with 343 kills and 111 blocks this 2022 season. Geissberger recorded her most kills (22) and most points (27) against San Diego on Nov. 17.

Moore finished the season with 238 kills with the most kills (16) against Portland on Sep. 27.

Awoleye had 222 kills this season and finished with 145 blocks. Awoleye collected 19.5 points against Portland on Oct. 22.

Season Tickets:

It’s not too late for fans to have the opportunity to buy season tickets. Purchase your season tickets for all ticketed sports at www.LMULions.com/tickets

Mobile Ticket Information & Entry Procedures:

To provide an efficient and safe experience for our fans; we utilize mobile Ticketing delivery through the AXS app. Mobile Ticketing allows fans to enter LMU Athletic Venues via their mobile app instead of a physical, paper ticket. Make sure to have your ticket available on your phone upon arrival to ensure the fastest entry process. For assistance, please call 310-338-LION (5466).

Donate Today:

Fans interested in making a contribution to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so by clicking here. Your gift will help provide a transformational student-athlete experience athletically, academically, and culturally for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support of LMU Athletics.

Follow Along With The Action:

For complete coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, visit LMULions.com. We encourage you to follow along with all the action on social media as well. Follow along by following us on Twitterliking us is Facebookand following us on Instagram.