Gear Of The Week: Scotty Cameron Interview

This week we’ve got a very special interview with putter master craftsman Scotty Cameron! The legendary putter designer talks us through his latest range of Super Select putters as well as gives us a peak behind the curtain into his world, his favorite putter he’s developed, and the current putter he has in the bag. He also gives us some insight into the most valuable Scotty Cameron putter in existence as well as the famous flatstick that guided Tiger Woods to the majority of his major wins. Watch the full video below.

