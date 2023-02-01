Gear Of The Week: Scotty Cameron Interview

This week we’ve got a very special interview with putter master craftsman Scotty Cameron! The legendary putter designer talks us through his latest range of Super Select putters as well as gives us a peak behind the curtain into his world, his favorite putter he’s developed, and the current putter he has in the bag. He also gives us some insight into the most valuable Scotty Cameron putter in existence as well as the famous flatstick that guided Tiger Woods to the majority of his major wins. Watch the full video below.

Scotty Cameron is renowned for designing some of the best putters ever created since he got into the design game in the late 1980s. Since signing with Titleist exclusively in 1994, Cameron has gone on to make putters for over 500 tournament winners and has captured 44 men’s majors, second only to Ping. His Tour presence is evergreen with three of the four men’s major winners in 2022 using one of Scotty’s models.

The Scotty Cameron Super Select range will be available over two launches in March and May 2023. Ten new models will be released over two launches that include the Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus and Sqaureback 2 to launch in March, and the Fastback 1.5, Del Mar, and new GOLO 6 and GOLO 6.5 models to be launched in May.

If you would like to listen to the full interview with Scotty Cameron, you can listen to the Gear Of The Week show podcast which is available from wherever you listen to your podcasts.