GCU men have 2 huge non-conference games

GCU men have 2 huge non-conference games

After winning a big road non-conference game against Wyoming on Saturday, Grand Canyon’s men’s basketball team returns home this week for two more non-conference games that could greatly help its NCAA National Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings.

The Antelopes (7-2), who rank No. 104 Monday in the first NET rankings, take on Loyola Marymount (No. 105 in the NET rankings) at GCU Arena at 7 pm, on Wednesday. They then face North Texas (ranked No. 68) on Saturday at 3:30 pm, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

GCU Coach Bryce Drew says the games are part of the toughest five-game, non-conference stretch since GCU joined Division I 10 years ago. The Mean Green from North Texas knocked off Purdue in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button