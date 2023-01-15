GCU digs hole, falls to California Baptist basketball on the road

Grand Canyon’s men’s basketball team fell into a 15-point hole in the first two minutes of the second half Saturday night and wasn’t able to overcome California Baptist in a 79-74 Western Athletic Conference basketball road loss.

GCU (12-6. 3-2) got within two points with 4:30 to play, before turnovers did it down the stretch.

The Lopes, who next have home games Wednesday against Utah Tech and Saturday against Utah Valley, got 24 points from Gabe McGlothan, the most in his GCU career. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

But after draining 14 3-pointers in a rout of UT Arlington on Thursday, the Lopes made only 4 of 22 from behind the arc, while CBU (11-8, 3-3) had a season-best 3-point shooting percentage of 44.4%, making 12 of 27.

Riley Battin, a 6-foot-9 forward, who transferred from Utah, had 18 points to lead the Lancers.

This was the second game in a row that GCU got behind double digits in the first half. It trailed UT Arlington 28-18, before turning it on in the last few minutes of the first half and rolling to an 80-48 win.

GCU committed just nine turnovers in the game Saturday, but, after cutting it to 71-69, the Lopes committed three straight turnovers.

Ray Harrison had 17 points for the Lopes,