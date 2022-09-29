GCU basketball set for Midnight Madness with Stronger shooting team

It was Tuesday and already tents were being pitched outside of Grand Canyon University Arena. A three-day head start for the Division I school’s first major happening of the 2022-23 school year:

Midnight Madness.

That means basketball is around the corner.

And this could be maybe Coach Bryce Drew’s best team in his third year leading the program. At least, maybe his best shooting team.

From fourth-year player Jovan Blacksher Jr., to his backcourt mate Chance McMillian to forward Gabe McGlothan to newcomers Noah Baumann, Josh Baker, Rayshon Harrison and Logan Landers, they won’t be shy to shoot the basketball.

“I think this team, one of the strengths has been the work ethic and camaraderie,” Drew said during Tuesday’s media day. “They’ve really worked hard. They really get along well. It’s been very enjoyable to coach.”

Grand Canyon, which begins the regular season on Nov. 7 at home against Montana State after playing an Oct. 28 home exhibition against Eastern New Mexico, wants to get back to where it was in its first year under Drew — to the NCAA Tournament.

That COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season brought the Antelopes their first Western Athletic Conference tournament title, which punched their first ever ticket to the dance.

But last year, New Mexico State got in the way, beating the Lopes twice in the regular season and again in the WAC tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.

Blacksher, McMillian, McGlothan and 6-foot-9, 225-pound bruising forward Ouedraogo return as the nucleus from last year’s team. They’ll miss guard Holland Woods II, who could create his own shot. But they believe Harrison, a 6-4 transfer from Presbyterian in South Carolina, can pick up the scoring slack.

Harrison won’t have to carry the Offensive load at GCU surrounded by better players.

“Knowing that, it’s very exciting, being able to play with guys that I know I won’t have to do everything all the time,” said Harrison, who averaged 17 points and 35 minutes played in his first two college seasons. “Being able to play off of those guys, it’s exciting and makes my job easier.”

Last year, GCU went 23-8 and 13-5 in the WAC, making 34.9% of its 3-point attempts but only 67.9% of its free throws.

Former Phoenix Desert Vista guard Baumann should help those stats improve. He’s known for his accurate long distance shooting, going from San Jose State to USC to Georgia. He has made 205 career 3-pointers, hitting at a 42.6% clip.

“I think the whole way I play basketball is to space the floor for my teammates,” said the 6-6 Baumann, who is playing his final college season as a Graduate student. “Everyone has their own little space to operate. I can just be another Weapon for everybody.”

Baker, who starred at Tempe McClintock, has impressed in the summer workouts with his shooting ability and overall athleticism. He transferred in from UNLV, where he tied for fifth in the Nation in free-throw shooting percentage at 93.5% among players who attempted at least 30 free throws.

Baker feels reenergized coming back home after his lonely season in Las Vegas.

“I’m loving everything,” the 6-4 Baker said. “The environment. How positive and friendly the campus is. The coaches give me the Ultimate confidence. My teammates are more Brothers than teammates. So it’s really the perfect environment for me to be who I am.”

Blacksher believes this team will get back to the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the point guard who won four state championships at Phoenix Shadow Mountain made first-team All-WAC and was named to the NABC All-District second team. He holds the GCU Division I career steals record with 139 and became the fourth Lope in the DI era to eclipse 1,000 career points.

“Things are getting better, more simpler (in Drew’s system),” Blacksher said. “I’m becoming really familiar with Coach Drew and how he likes things in our system.

“We lost a few pieces, but we definitely got more pieces. I would say that overall we’re a better shooting team. More Athletic overall. We brought in some good pieces to help me out and hopefully win the conference.”

