GCU basketball set for Midnight Madness with Stronger shooting team

It was Tuesday and already tents were being pitched outside of Grand Canyon University Arena. A three-day head start for the Division I school’s first major happening of the 2022-23 school year:

Midnight Madness.

That means basketball is around the corner.

And this could be maybe Coach Bryce Drew’s best team in his third year leading the program. At least, maybe his best shooting team.

From fourth-year player Jovan Blacksher Jr., to his backcourt mate Chance McMillian to forward Gabe McGlothan to newcomers Noah Baumann, Josh Baker, Rayshon Harrison and Logan Landers, they won’t be shy to shoot the basketball.

“I think this team, one of the strengths has been the work ethic and camaraderie,” Drew said during Tuesday’s media day. “They’ve really worked hard. They really get along well. It’s been very enjoyable to coach.”

Grand Canyon, which begins the regular season on Nov. 7 at home against Montana State after playing an Oct. 28 home exhibition against Eastern New Mexico, wants to get back to where it was in its first year under Drew — to the NCAA Tournament.

September 27, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz.; U.S; GCU forward Gabe McGlothan (30) practices during a practice at GCU's practice court. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

That COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season brought the Antelopes their first Western Athletic Conference tournament title, which punched their first ever ticket to the dance.

But last year, New Mexico State got in the way, beating the Lopes twice in the regular season and again in the WAC tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.

Blacksher, McMillian, McGlothan and 6-foot-9, 225-pound bruising forward Ouedraogo return as the nucleus from last year’s team. They’ll miss guard Holland Woods II, who could create his own shot. But they believe Harrison, a 6-4 transfer from Presbyterian in South Carolina, can pick up the scoring slack.

