GCSAA Golf Championships kicks off Feb. 4 in Orlando

Lawrence, Kan. (Oct. 18, 2022) – The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) Golf Championships, presented by Toro for the 29th consecutive year, has been enhanced for 2023 to enable Golfers of every skill level to select a format that’s right for them.

The 2023 GCSAA Golf Championships will be contested Feb. 4-6 in Orlando in conjunction with the GCSAA Conference and Trade Show. The four events will be played at Omni ChampionsGate Golf Resort and Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge. Both facilities are located near the Orange County Convention Center, site of the conference and trade show Feb. 6-9.

From a fun one-day scramble to the competitive GCSAA National Championship, GCSAA members are invited to play in one of the country’s largest Amateur events. New for 2023 is the addition of a Women’s flight to the one-day scramble and a par-3 shootout.

All four events at the GCSAA Golf Championships offer participants great opportunities to meet other GCSAA members ahead of the GCSAA Conference and are designed to fit most schedules. The lineup includes:

Saturday, Feb. 4: Four-Ball and Welcome Reception

Four-Ball and Welcome Reception

Sunday, Feb. 5: Fun Scramble (including the addition of a Women's flight), the Golf Classic (day one), the National Championship (day one), Par-3 Shootout and the 19th Hole Reception

Monday Feb 6: Golf Classic (day two) and the National Championship (day two)

“The GCSAA Golf Championship presented by Toro is a fun way to meet other GCSAA members and create relationships that last a lifetime,” said Bill Irving, a 24-year GCSAA member who is director of Agronomy at Wolf Creek Golf Links in Olathe, Kan. . “I’ve built many important relationships over the years that have benefited me and my course, and they started at the tournament.”

Also new for 2023 is the honoring of the national Champion and other winners on Monday, Feb. 6, at the GCSAA Welcome Reception, presented in partnership with Syngenta, at Aquatica Beach. Plus, to enhance the excitement during play, the tournament will feature three fun contests as part of the Four-Ball, Scramble and Golf Classic. Winners of the Closest to the Pin, Straight Drive and Longest Drive contests will each win a $50 GCSAA gift certificate.

In addition, GCSAA-affiliated chapters are encouraged to enter teams to compete to win additional prizes. Individuals competing in the National Championship or Golf Classic can opt into the Chapter Team Competition. Gross and net Winner will be crowned with 75% of the entry fees paid back to the winning chapters.

Each chapter team may have five competitors with the best four scores counting towards the total. All team members must belong to the chapter they are representing. Only one team member can be a golfer with professional status and only one team member can be a GCSAA affiliate member. A chapter may have more than one team in the competition, but competitors cannot participate on more than one chapter team.

To learn more and register, visit www.gcsaaconference.com/registration

