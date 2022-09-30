GCMS MS girls basketball teams start season undefeated

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team started its season with five straight wins.

On Thursday, GCMS won 24-12 as Lilyan Sizemore had 14 points and Josie Kleist had seven points. On Tuesday, the Falcons won 37-30 as Lilyan Sizemore had 15 points and Avery Hyatt had 10 points.

On Monday, Sept. 26, GCMS won 35-19 over Fisher as Sizemore had 16 points and Kate McCall had 10 points. On Sept. 20, the Falcons won 35-3 over Blue Ridge as Sizemore had 19 points, Payton Alley had six points and Brilee Little had seven rebounds.

On Sept. 19, GCMS won 34-14 over Hoopeston Area as Sizemore had 22 points and Josie Kleist had seven points.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team started its season with four straight wins.

On Sept. 19, GCMS won 36-4 over Hoopeston Area. A day later, the Falcons defeated Blue Ridge 43-1.

On Sept. 26, GCMS won 33-8 over Fisher. On Sept. 27, the Falcons defeated Ridgeview 26-19.

“The girls are off to a great start,” GCMS seventh-grade Coach Deanna Leitz said. “They’re working hard in practice and striving to try new things. We have a large number of seventh and eighth graders this year, and it is paying off.”

GCMS’s Bailey Bunting (31) dribbles down the court during Thursday’s seventh-grade game against Watseka Glenn Raymond.