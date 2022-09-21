GCMS boys, girls golf teams place fourth in HOIC Meet

EL PASO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys and girls golf teams finished fourth in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

The GCMS boys finished with a score of 358, four strokes shy of Tri-Valley, which won the meet with a score of 354. On the girls’ side, the Falcons finished with a score of 501 while El Paso-Gridley finished first with a score of 379.

Zach Price and Ryan Carley each shot an 86 on the boys’ side for GCMS. Price finished sixth via a scorecard playoff over Carley, who placed seventh. On the girls’ side, Halie Heinz finished eighth with a score of 104.

Carter Eichelberger shot a 90 for the GCMS boys while Will Baillie shot a 96, Getty Greer shot a 101 and Alex Overman shot a 109. On the girls’ side, Lizzie Giroux shot a 111, Allison Spiller shot a 142 and Anna Warren shot a 145.

HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE MEET

At El Paso

BOYS

Team Champion

1. Tri-Valley, 354.

Top individuals

1. Garrison Meyer (EPG) 81; 2. Brady Wicklander (HEY) 82; 3. Luke Martin (EUR) 83; 4. Job Wargo (TV) 84; 5. Ethan McFarling (FISH) 85; 6. Zach Price (GCMS) 86; 7. Ryan Carley (GCMS) 86; 8. Mitchell Wilson (EPG) 87; 9. Tyler Bartels (HEY) 87; 10. Ryan Coulter (FISH) 87.

GCMS results—Carter Eichelberger, 90; Will Baillie, 96; Getty Greer, 101; Alex Overman, 109.

GIRLS

Team scores

1. El Paso-Gridley, 379.

Top individuals

1. Sarah Bond (EPG) 86; 2. Emma Hall (TV) 90; 3. Lydia Hall (EPG) 92; 4. Morgan Mouser (TV) 93; 5. Chloe Atkins (EPG) 100; 6. Sophie Hall (EPG) 101; 7. Rebecca Gadbois (EUR) 102; 8. Halie Heinz (GCMS) 104; 9. Jessica Schultz (FC) 109; 10. Audrey Haugens (FC) 110.

GCMS results – Lizzie Giroux, 111; Allison Spiller, 142; Anna Warren, 145.