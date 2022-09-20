GCHS volleyball takes second at Liberal – Garden City Telegram

LIBERAL – In the first few weeks of the fall volleyball season, the Garden City Buffaloes have now played each of their four opponents in the Western Athletic Conference. They own wins over Great Bend, Dodge City and Defending WAC Champion Hays, but have lost twice to the Liberal Reds. The latest setback came after the Buffs won five consecutive matches to reach the Finals on Saturday at the Liberal Invitational, only to come up short in the Championship match by set scores of 19-25, 10-25. In a Sept. 1 match in Garden City, Liberal took a hard-fought three-set win over the Buffs by scores of 25-17, 9-25, 25-21. GCHS Head Coach Trista Bailey saw her team improve its season record to 11-5 after starting out 3-4. They had won all three matches earlier in the week of their own quadrangular and with the five wins in Pool Play and semifinals on Saturday had strung together a modest eight-match winning streak. In Pool Play, the Buffs captured match wins over Southwestern Heights (25-16, 25-8), Dodge City (25-11, 2515), Hugoton (25-7, 2512) and Meade (25-20, 25-17 ). In the semifinals, they had a return match with Meade, winning this time in straight sets (25-20, 2517). Then, they found the title match a much tougher road. “Liberal is a tough team,” Bailey said. “They have six seniors, all of whom are super athletic and hungry for a WAC title. They are definitely No. 1 on our list of teams to beat moving forward. But in order for that to happen, we are going to have to learn how to be a little more gutsy on the defensive side of the net.” Bailey said Liberal changed the pace and speed of points played during the match. “Most of Liberal’s Kills were off speed and extremely well placed,” Bailey said. “We couldn’t seem to make reads well enough to get our offense in system.” “This is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve gone to the Liberal tournament,” Bailey said. “It was nice to stay close to home and still get an opportunity to play a

Subscribe Now to continue reading.

Log In

Join Now