GCCISD VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Baytown Sterling Rangers

The Rangers were the Lone team from GCCISD to make the Playoffs a year ago. Baytown Sterling went 22-14 overall and 9-6 in district play to secure the fourth and final postseason slot.

“It felt really good for us because we had that goal at the beginning of the season and being able to compete with the good teams was great,” Katy Barger said.

Candace Southall (7th season, 131-69) brings back three starters off that playoff team.

First-team, all-district Picks Tanishua Joseph and Barger are slated to be the cornerstones of the offense in 2022. Joseph had 324 kills with 120 digs and 97 blocks, while Barger had 336 kills, 180 digs and 45 blocks.

Bailee Payne was an honorable-mention selection for the Rangers, while Karmyn Hebert and Ashley Aguilar earned academic all-district nods.

“We had a very tough district last year but this year I feel like we can take whoever we come up on,” Aguilar said.

Kyera Ashley added: “Keep the same energy from last year and do better and set higher goals.”

The goal for Baytown Sterling will be to get back into the playoff picture for the second-straight year and notch their first playoff win since 2012.

This story was originally published in the VYPE GCCISD Fall Magazine in August.