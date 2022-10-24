GCA boys soccer Advances to state title match

SEYMOUR

After being outshot 13-0 in the second half of Saturday’s Class A boys soccer semistate, Greenwood Christian didn’t have much momentum heading into overtime of a scoreless match.

But the Cougars stuck with the plan. They finally broke through with a Bo Campbell goal late in the second of two overtime periods to pull out a 1-0 win against eighth-ranked Forest Park and advance to the state Finals for the first time in school history — in any sport.

“I continually preach to these boys, ‘Patience produces perseverance,'” GCA Coach Micah Adkins-Estes said. “That was our motto this whole postseason, and it continues to be our motto. It just shows that we’re continually working hard, and we have Chemistry and we’re a family.”

The unranked Cougars (11-7-3) will play No. 2 Park Tudor (18-2-1) in a 6 pm title match Friday at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium.

GCA matched the Rangers with two shots in the first half, with Caden Camden putting shots on goal in the 26th and 27th minutes. Forest Park then dominated possession in the second half, but was continually turned away by Cougar goalkeeper Colton Flint and the defense in front of him.

“Our defense played really well,” Flint said.

After a scoreless first seven minutes of overtime, GCA finally broke through in the 92nd minute when Campbell lined up for a free kick just outside the box. The freshman connected to break the school’s single-season record for goals.

“I just thought of it as a normal shot,” Campbell said. “I just pictured it as a normal, easy shot.”

The Rangers finished with an 18-4 shot advantage, putting eight shots on goal, while the Cougars put all four of theirs on goal. Flint posted eight saves.

“We didn’t play exactly to our game plan, but we were able to grind out the results, and our defense was resilient, as they continue to show and continue to prove,” Adkins-Estes said. “Great games by everyone, and we were just able to persevere through this. It’s evidence, and we deserve this.”

The win keeps alive Greenwood Christian’s remarkable turnaround from last year’s 3-12 season. The Cougars were just 5-7-3 in the regular season but have now strung together six postseason victories in a row.

“It absolutely feels amazing,” Flint said. “Since we were 3-12 last year, it almost feels unreal going from 3-12 to going to state. Going from getting eliminated the first round to going to state just feels unreal.”