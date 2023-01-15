Gaziantep FK vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Gaziantep FK hits the pitch against Fenerbahce Istanbul at Gaziantep Stadium on Sunday, January 15. The two Super Lig Clubs will battle at 11:00 AM ET. With 35 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently second in the league table. Gaziantep FK has 19 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul

Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats

Fenerbahce Istanbul has scored 42 goals in 17 matches (first in the Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK has given up 24 in 17 (seventh in the league).

Gaziantep FK puts up 1.4 goals per match (11th in the Super Lig), and Fenerbahce Istanbul gives up 1.2 per game (fifth in league).

Fenerbahce Istanbul is second in the league in goal differential at +22.

Gaziantep FK is 10th in the league in goal differential at -1.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2022 Hatayspor Antakya W 4-0 Mold 1/3/2023 Antalyaspor W 2-1 Away 1/8/2023 Galatasaray L 3-0 Mold 1/15/2023 Gaziantep FK – Away 1/23/2023 Umraniyespor – Away 1/29/2023 Kasimpasa Istanbul – Mold 2/2/2023 Adana Demirspor – Away

Gaziantep FK Schedule