Gaziantep FK vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Gaziantep FK vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023
Gaziantep FK hits the pitch against Fenerbahce Istanbul at Gaziantep Stadium on Sunday, January 15. The two Super Lig Clubs will battle at 11:00 AM ET. With 35 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently second in the league table. Gaziantep FK has 19 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Gaziantep FK vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul
Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats
- Fenerbahce Istanbul has scored 42 goals in 17 matches (first in the Super Lig), and Gaziantep FK has given up 24 in 17 (seventh in the league).
- Gaziantep FK puts up 1.4 goals per match (11th in the Super Lig), and Fenerbahce Istanbul gives up 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
- Fenerbahce Istanbul is second in the league in goal differential at +22.
- Gaziantep FK is 10th in the league in goal differential at -1.
Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Hatayspor Antakya
|
W 4-0
|
Mold
|
1/3/2023
|
Antalyaspor
|
W 2-1
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Galatasaray
|
L 3-0
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Gaziantep FK
|
–
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Umraniyespor
|
–
|
Away
|
1/29/2023
|
Kasimpasa Istanbul
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/2/2023
|
Adana Demirspor
|
–
|
Away
Gaziantep FK Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Giresunspor
|
L 2-1
|
Away
|
1/5/2023
|
Istanbul Basaksehir
|
D 1-1
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
D 1-1
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Fenerbahçe Istanbul
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Sivasspor
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
MKE Ankaragucu
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Hatayspor Antakya
|
–
|
Mold
.