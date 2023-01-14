Gay rights voice Onir Dhar’s literature festival talk in Bhopal scrapped | India News

Shocked and Sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me. Apparently there was ag… https://t.co/hBXgzwfOI3 — iamOnir (@IamOnir) 1673524778000

BHOPAL: A scheduled talk at a literature festival in Bhopal by filmmaker Onir Dhar – one of the most heard gay rights Voices in India and abroad – was canceled at the 11th hour, allegedly because a group threatened to protest his presence. Onir was due to speak on ‘Making Literature LGBTQ Neutral’ at Bharat Bhavan on the opening day of the festival is Friday.“Shocked and sad that an event I was really looking forward to speaking at had to drop me. Apparently there was a group threatening Protest and violence, and the police told the organizers that they cannot guarantee my safety. So they canceled the event. Let we process this…” Onir tweeted.

On his way to attend the Kolkata Literature Festival when TOI spoke with him, the writing-director said he was quite upset that his session was “arbitrarily cancelled”. “I’m appalled that no official reason has yet been given for the cancellation of my session. I was merely told that there would be a Threat to my safety if I went to the venue. The event wasn’t cancelled, only my session was nixed. I want to know why I was singled out and who was giving threats against me,” he said.

Onir said he learned about the cancellation a few hours before his flight to Bhopal. “The organizers didn’t even have the guts to call me. On Thursday morning, I got a text from the travel agent that my ticket had been cancelled. When I called the organizers to know what was going on, I was told that they were ‘planning’ to text me, whatever that means. It was very unprofessional, obviously they were forced to drop me. But I’m not one to keep quiet. I will raise my voice against injustice,” he said.

When TOI contacted the festival director Raghav Chandra to know who was threatening Onir, he didn’t name any person or group.