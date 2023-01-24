Gavin Wimsatt a question facing 2023 offense

Greg Schiano ended a lengthy search process earlier this month when he named Kirk Ciarrocca Rutgers’ new Offensive coordinator, placing his trust in an experienced Coach he knows well and believes can revitalize the Scarlet Knights’ struggling offense.

It was a major step as Rutgers tries to fix the issues that severely held it back this past season. Ciarrocca, who’s turned offenses around at previous stops, including Minnesota and Western Michigan before that, will have plenty of work to do.

But now with Ciarrocca in the fold, there are still some questions facing Rutgers’ offense.

Here’s a look at five of them:

Who will be hired as the Offensive line coach?

This is the final opening on the Offensive staff. Schiano last week brought in Dave Brock as Rutgers’ wide receivers Coach as part of a shuffle that included moving Damiere Shaw from wide receivers to running backs coach, while Andrew Aurich moved from running backs Coach to tight ends coach.

The Scarlet Knights have been without an offensive line coach since Augie Hoffmann departed the program earlier this month after spending one season in that role (he previously coached running backs).

Just as it was when Schiano was looking for an Offensive coordinator, this is an extremely important hire for Rutgers. The Offensive line hasn’t played to the level that the Scarlet Knights have needed it to and it’s held the offense back as a whole. Rutgers needs to identify a Coach who can develop and improve an Offensive line in the Big Ten.

Depth within the unit was an issue when Schiano returned, but the coaching staff has focused on building it back up in recent recruiting classes (both in bringing in transfers and high school recruiting). It’s arguably the toughest position to develop and grow in college football, but Rutgers needs to find a way to do that.

The Scarlet Knights must find the right Offensive line coach.

How much can Gavin Wimsatt and the quarterbacks grow this offseason?

Another top priority for Ciarrocca? Oversee the development of Wimsatt, who showed that he has the arm strength and poise to succeed but needs to improve his accuracy and decision-making. Wimsatt is still early in his development, so some of those issues shouldn’t be surprising. Young quarterbacks often endure those struggles. Still, the Scarlet Knights need him to improve. That’s why spring practices, which will begin in March and will culminate with the Scarlet-White Game on April 29, is going to be crucial.

“Spring ball will be really, really important for me to get a chance to see these guys,” Ciarrocca said. “It’s one thing for me to put the film on, but we’re six months later. This is a new season with these guys and just kind of see where they are at: What are his strengths, what are his weaknesses, how does that fit into the system, what do we need to emphasize, that type of thing. How does he learn, how does he learn from his mistakes. These are all questions that are going to be answered once we get out on the field and get a chance to start working with him.”

That goes for not just Wimsatt, but Evan Simon and incoming freshman QB Ajani Sheppard as well.

Ciarrocca said when developing quarterbacks, there are two major areas to focus on: Everything from the waist down, including footwork and movement in the pocket, and everything from the neck up, meaning the way the quarterback thinks on the field.

This is a critical offseason for Wimsatt.

Will Rutgers find weapons in the transfer portal?

The Scarlet Knights have brought in four transfers so far, but all four have been defensive players. The first transfer window, which opened Dec. 5, closed on Wednesday.

The next window opens May 1 – a period of movement after teams finish their spring practices and spring games.

Rutgers could use at least one wide receiver after losing several to graduation, including Aron Cruickshank, Sean Ryan, Shameen Jones and Josh Youngblood, who entered the transfer portal. The Scarlet Knights have some pieces in that room, including Chris Long and Rashad Rochelle, but they need more. They need to find reliable, go-to weapons for the quarterback, something they lacked at times this past season.

Same goes for tight end, another position of need. Rutgers has Johnny Langan, who has one more year of eligibility, Victor Konopka and Mike Higgins returning. Matt Alaimo entered the transfer portal.

Rutgers was recruiting Maryland transfer CJ Dippre and Western Kentucky transfer Joey Beljan, but they ended up at Cincinnati and Alabama, respectively.

But now the Scarlet Knights have Ciarrocca to recruit and identify the right options for the system he wants to run. Having someone who has considerable Big Ten experience and a proven track record should help Rutgers attract some weapons.

How will Sam Brown build on an encouraging freshman season?

Brown’s emergence this past season was one of the most encouraging and promising signs for the future of Rutgers’ offense. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Brown showed the Scarlet Knights have a tough, hard-nosed, physical running back. Brown rushed for 374 yards (second on the team behind Kyle Monangai) with three touchdowns. His best game came against Indiana, when he carried the ball 28 times for 101 yards and a TD.

That was also his final game of the season – he suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter and ultimately needed season-ending surgery.

It’ll be interesting to see how Brown builds off what he showed as a true freshman. As Minnesota’s Offensive Coordinator in 2022, Ciarrocca had a dominant running back in Mohamed Ibrahim. It’s far too early to say if Brown will ever reach that level, but he’s shown enough to prove he can be a centerpiece of Rutgers’ offense.

What will the identity be?

We’re not going to know the answer to this for a while. Ciarrocca is going to need time to evaluate his personnel – both through spring practices and training camp – before deciding what he feels the offenses’ best capabilities are.

Rutgers didn’t have an Offensive identity in 2022. It was plagued by inconsistency. The Scarlet Knights have to figure out the best way to make the offense productive – at the very least, functional.