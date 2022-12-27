Gavin Griffiths eager for showcase in Piscataway

You can hear it in his voice. Gavin Griffiths has been counting down the days until Dec. 29. That’s when the high school senior from Connecticut plays his first game at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway – a place he’ll be calling home as a Rutgers basketball player.

Griffiths’ team from Kingswood Oxford, a private school in West Hartford, will take on Life Center of Burlington County at 3:30 pm Thursday, the opener in a four-game “Battle in New Jersey” showcase that includes Christ the King vs. St. Raymond’s (5 pm), Roselle Catholic vs. Patrick School (6:30) pm and Keystone Prep vs. Our Savior Lutheran (8 pm). Griffiths is so enthralled with the vibe at the arena, having attended multiple Rutgers games over the past year, that he plans to stick around and watch the other tilts after him.

