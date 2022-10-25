‘Gavi deserved it’ – Musiala insists no hard feelings over losing out on Golden Boy & Kopa Trophy to Barcelona star

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala says Barcelona teenager Gavi was the deserved winner of the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy.

Gavi wins both individual awards

Beats Bayern star to top spot

Musiala says Awards are deserved

WHAT HAPPENED? Musiala has insisted he is happy to see Barcelona midfielder Gavi pick up the 2022 Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy award despite being in the running for both prizes. Musiala finished third in the Kopa Trophy, behind Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga, and fourth in the Golden Boy standings.

WHAT THEY SAID: “All the Nominees would have liked to win, but Gavi deserved it,” he told FLAT. “He is a great player who is also coming off a great season.”

Bayern Coach Julian Nagelsmann has also questioned the decision to award Gavi the Kopa Trophy, while Alphonso Davies similarly felt Musiala was “denied” the award, but the Germany international has accepted the decision with good grace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala may have missed out on both trophies but there’s no doubt he’s one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe currently and has a big future ahead of him. The 19-year-old also looks set for another impressive campaign and has already bagged six goals and four assists in 10 Bundesliga games for Bayern.

DID YOU KNOW? With 9 goals in 16 games in all competitions this season, Musiala has already bettered his record from last campaign (8 in 40 games). No other teenager in the top-five leagues has scored as many goals this season as Musiala.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSIALA? The midfielder will come up against Gavi on Wednesday in the Champions League at the Camp Nou when Bayern take on Barcelona.