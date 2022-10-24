Gators Women’s Golf Team Finishes Fall Season – ESPN 98.1 FM

On Sunday, the Florida Women’s golf team completed its final fall season competition at the Stanford Collegiate. It finished the fall with a No. 16 ranking.

Stanford Intercollegiate Recap

As host Stanford won the competition at 15-under, UF finished in T13.

Taylor Roberts and Annabell Fuller finished round three with 72 (+1) scores, placing them in ties for 35th and 49th. Taylor Roberts and Jackie Lucena were tied for 49th place.

With back-to-back birdies to start the day, Maisie Filler shot a T56, one stroke behind Marina Escobar in T62. Individual competitor Jenny Kim finished in 78th place.

Other Fall Tournaments And Standout Players

During this fall season, the Gators played in four tournaments. They played at the Annika Intercollegiate, where Fuller (T5), Filler (12) and Lucena (T17) all placed in the top 25, helping Florida to a seventh-place finish.

At their second tournament, the “Mo” Morial Invitational, Filler came in second place. She led the Florida Women’s golf team to a fourth-place finish. This is the second time Filler has finished in second place during her collegiate career. The Gators struggled at their third tournament, the Windy City classic. UF placed 12th, while USC took first place with a score of +3, followed by South Carolina with a score of +12.

Tied at 12, Fuller achieved her second-best team performance and a third top-15 finish in a row.

Filler in T24 was immediately behind Fuller. Filler and Fuller were the season’s top players as this duo finished first and second at the Gators’ three fall tournaments. They were also ranked within the top 25.

Last season the Gators fell short to the LSU Tigers at the SEC Championship at final match play. They finished as the fifth seed and come into the new season in the top 20.

Spring Season Opener

Their spring season opener will begin on Feb. 12. They will travel to Palos Verde, California, to play at the Northrop Grumman Regional tournament.