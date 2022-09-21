Gators Volleyball opens SEC play v. Alabama – ESPN 98.1 FM

The Gators Volleyball team has a chance to continue their Stellar season as they open SEC play Tonight at 7 pm They’ll host the Alabama Crimson Tide, an opponent they have seen tremendous success over.

Well. 12 ranked Gators are coming off a five set thriller upsetting Wisconsin, the Defending national champions, in front of a record setting crowd. They are now on a five game win streak and everything looks right for the Gators going into today’s match.

Florida holds a 50-0 record against the Crimson Tide and a 25-0 advantage at home. The Gators post an 8-2 record as Alabama sits at .500 with a 6-6 record.

The Crimson Tide will be coming off a three-set sweep against Texas State.

Two Gators named to SEC Players of the Week

Alexis Stucky, a freshman and Elli McKissock, a junior, were both named to the Slate of SEC players of the week after their Stellar performance against last weeks opponents, Florida State and Wisconsin.

Stucky, a setter, received SEC player of the week along with freshman of the week. She averaged 10.75 assists per set in their wins last week and tied her career high with 45 assists in their win against Wisconsin.

McKissock, a libero, had two high dig performances in the Gators 2-0 week. She recorded 16 digs against FSU and 18 digs against No. 4 Wisconsin, averaging 4.24 digs per set this past week.

Continue the Success

The last time the Gators played a game against the Crimson Tide was last year on Oct. 20, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Gators left with a clean sweep and look to repeat that action tonight.

Gators Volleyball hopes to continue their recent success as they enter the division play of their schedule. After tonight’s match against Alabama, they will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to play back-to-back days on Saturday and Sunday.

Florida will be hosting post-match autographs with the team on the court after tonight’s game against Alabama.