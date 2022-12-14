Gators Soccer Adds Two Transfers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A pair of Talented midfielders transfer to the University of Florida soccer team for the spring 2023 semester, UF Head Coach Samantha Bohon announced.

Lauren Donovan played at Minnesota in 2021 and 2022. Madison Jones of Orlando just finished her freshman season with Kentucky in fall of 2022.

Jones and Donovan joined nine freshmen for the 2023 season.

More on Donovan:

Lauren Donovan IG: laurendon11 TW: @laurendon11

Position: Midfielder

High School: Loveland HS (Coach: Todd Kelly)

Hometown: Loveland, Ohio

Club Team: Ohio Premier Soccer Club (Coach: William Gage)

Info

At Minnesota (2021 & 2022):

Appeared in all but one match in two seasons with Minnesota, including playing in every match of the 2022 season.

Started each of the final nine matches of the 2021 season, playing all but eight minutes in that stretch

Three assists – North Dakota (Sept. 12, 2021), Ohio State (Sept. 23, 2021) and North Dakota (Sept. 4, 2022)

2022 Academic All-Big 10

High School:

Club:

Major:

Education Sciences

Did You Know:

Mother, Sue, played basketball at Wright State and older brother, Justin, played baseball at Christian Brothers University.

Both parents attended grad school at the University of Florida.

Donovan Career Statistics (at Minnesota)

Season GP-GS Min Shots G A Pts 2022 19-9 1063 7 0 1 1 2021 16-12 1279 7 0 2 2 Totals 35-21 2342 14 0 3 3

She Said:

“The people, the opportunities, and the amazing program sealed my decision to join the Gator program. When I stepped on campus there were so many people that I met. All of them want to see you succeed and want to help you achieve your goals on and off the field. UF felt like home to me and somewhere that I will be happy and excited to represent the Orange and Blue.” –Lauren Donovan

More on Jones:

Madison Jones IG: @madisonjones39

Position: Midfielder

High School: Lake Brantley HS (Coach: John Morand)

Hometown: Longwood, Fla.

Club Team: Orlando City Soccer Club (Coach: Craig Melton)

Info

At Kentucky (2022):

Appeared in each of Kentucky’s 18 matches, starting the final four

Two goals – scored second goal in season-opening 3-0 win versus Ball State and tying goal versus Florida

High School:

2022 Orlando Sentinel’s All-Central Florida Player of the Year. Turned in 20 goals and 10 assists as a senior

2022 Seminole Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Turned in at least two goals in six matches

Lake Brantley HS advanced to 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 7A regional final and 2021 regional semifinal

Team Captain and varsity player of the year

Club:

2020-21 and 2018-19 ECNL Southeast All-Conference

ECNL id2 national training camp

Major:

Social & Behavioral Sciences

Did You Know:

Madison Jones is the fifth Gator soccer player from Lake Brantley High School – Marci Stark (1995-96), Katie Tullis (1995-98), Kelly Britt (2000) and Megan McMillan (2000-03).

She Said:

“I chose the University of Florida because of its rich history of academic and athletic success. I instantly felt a connection with the coaching staff and the positive winning environment they are creating with student-person-player.” –Madison Jones

Jones’ Career Statistics (at Kentucky)

Season GP-GS Min Shots G A Pts 2022 18-4 632 18 2 0 4 Totals 18-4 632 18 2 0 4



