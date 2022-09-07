Gators’ SEC schedule released for 2022-2023

Florida basketball will open its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule with a challenging test on Dec. 28 at Defending SEC Champion Auburn.

The Tigers, led by head coach Bruce Pearl, return three starters from a team that went 28-6 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year. Auburn is ranked No. 15 in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook Preseason Top 25.

For Florida first-year Coach Todd Golden, it will be a Matchup against one of his mentors. Golden worked at Auburn under Pearl from 2014-16, first as a director of basketball operations and then as an Assistant basketball coach.

Mike White will return as Georgia Coach

Florida will open SEC play at home on Jan. 4 against Texas A&M, a team ranked No. 21 in Blue Ribbon Magazine’s Top 25.

Another date to Circle on the calendar, Jan. 7, when Georgia, led by former Florida Coach Mike White, comes to the O’Connell Center to face the Gators. White Resigned from UF last March to accept the Georgia job.

Florida will host perennial SEC power Kentucky on Feb. 22 and then conclude the regular season with Senior Day on March 4 against LSU.

Florida SEC basketball schedule

Tip times and television will be announced at a later date. Here’s a look at UF’s full SEC schedule.

December 28: at Auburn

Jan. 4: Texas A&M

Jan. 7: Georgia

Jan. 10: at LSU

Jan. 14: Missouri

Jan. 18: at Texas A&M

Jan. 21: at Mississippi State

Jan. 25: South Carolina

February 1: Tennessee

February 4: at Kentucky

February 8: at Alabama

February 11: Vanderbilt

February 15: Be Miss

February 18: at Arkansas

February 22: Kentucky

February 25: at Vanderbilt

February 28: at Georgia

March 4: LSU