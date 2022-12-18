Gators Safety Trey Dean Thanks Florida, Enters NFL Draft

Just hours following the Gators’ season-finale contest against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, fifth-year safety Trey Dean III officially penned his Goodbye to the University of Florida and announced his entry into the 2023 NFL Draft.

After exhausting his last season of Eligibility in 2022, Dean shared his post-college plans in a post to Twitter on Saturday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button