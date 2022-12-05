Gators QB Richardson Declares for NFL Draft, Headlining Flurry of Roster Activity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson less than 24 hours after sharing team MVP honors with linebacker Ventrell Miller at Sunday night’s team banquet, is Entering the NFL Draft.

Richardson made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

“After much prayer, consideration, and speaking with my family, I have decided to Forgo the upcoming Bowl game and my remaining years of college Eligibility to enter the 2023 draft,” Richardson posted on Twitter. “As I take my next step in this journey, I will always be a Gator and strive to make Gator Nation proud.”

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson started all 12 regular-season games in his only season at the team’s primary starting quarterback. Florida finished 6-6 and will face Oregon State later this month in the Las Vegas Bowl without Richardson.



A product of Eastside High in Gainesville, Richardson developed into a fan favorite in 2021 when he spelled starter Emory Jones at times and made several highlight-reel plays early in the season before nagging injuries slowed him down. Richardson experienced the ups and downs of being a first-year starter in 2022, leading the Gators to an upset win over Utah in the season opener to earn Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors. He also finished 9 of 27 in Florida’s 45-38 loss at Florida State 10 days ago in Tallahassee.

The 20-year-old Richardson passed for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, and added 654 yards rushing and nine scores. While Richardson’s performance was inconsistent at times, he displayed dynamic athletic ability and a strong right arm that has garnered attention since he first joined the program in December of 2019 for Bowl practices.

Richardson is considered a potential first-round pick because he possesses enormous physical gifts and won’t be 21 until after April’s draft.



Richardson is the fourth UF player to announce he is going another season of college Eligibility to enter the draft, joining teammates O’Cyrus Torrence , Gervon Dexter Sr. and Justin Shorter .

With Richardson’s departure and the dismissal last week of backup Jalen Kitna the Gators have Ohio State transfer Jack Miller II and true freshman Max Brown at quarterback heading into the start of Bowl practices this week.

Meanwhile, Torrence made his decision to declare for the draft public on Sunday night. Torrence followed the Gators head coach Billy Napier from Louisiana and quickly established that he belonged in the SEC.

Torrence, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 347 pounds, boosted his draft stock by helping the Gators average 5.8 yards per carry and 29 rushing touchdowns.

“While I was only a Gator for one year, I want to thank you Gator Nation for your support and making me feel like family,” Torrence posted on Twitter. “There’s nothing in the world like playing in The Swamp. However, I would have never been a Gator without Cajun Nation and UL. You believed in me at the beginning and provided me an opportunity to display my talent.”

Shorter, who caught 29 passes for 577 yards and two touchdowns, has decided to opt out of the Las Vegas Bowl to prepare for the draft. Shorter missed three games because of an injury late in the season.

Dexter made his plans public on Monday afternoon like Richardson. A junior defensive tackle, Dexter finished fifth on the team with 50 tackles this season, including four for loss and a pair of sacks.

“Ever since I made my commitment with the University of Florida, the time with the Orange and Blue is something I will cherish forever,” Dexter said.



ROSTER ROLLOVER

The Florida roster is undergoing a makeover coming off a 6-6 regular season, highlighted by a flurry of action on Monday as the transfer portal officially opened.

