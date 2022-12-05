Gators QB Richardson Declares for NFL Draft, Headlining Flurry of Roster Activity
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gators quarterback Anthony Richardsonless than 24 hours after sharing team MVP honors with linebacker Ventrell Miller at Sunday night’s team banquet, is Entering the NFL Draft.
Richardson made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.
“After much prayer, consideration, and speaking with my family, I have decided to Forgo the upcoming Bowl game and my remaining years of college Eligibility to enter the 2023 draft,” Richardson posted on Twitter. “As I take my next step in this journey, I will always be a Gator and strive to make Gator Nation proud.”
The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Richardson started all 12 regular-season games in his only season at the team’s primary starting quarterback. Florida finished 6-6 and will face Oregon State later this month in the Las Vegas Bowl without Richardson.
A product of Eastside High in Gainesville, Richardson developed into a fan favorite in 2021 when he spelled starter Emory Jones at times and made several highlight-reel plays early in the season before nagging injuries slowed him down. Richardson experienced the ups and downs of being a first-year starter in 2022, leading the Gators to an upset win over Utah in the season opener to earn Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors. He also finished 9 of 27 in Florida’s 45-38 loss at Florida State 10 days ago in Tallahassee.
The 20-year-old Richardson passed for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, and added 654 yards rushing and nine scores. While Richardson’s performance was inconsistent at times, he displayed dynamic athletic ability and a strong right arm that has garnered attention since he first joined the program in December of 2019 for Bowl practices.
Richardson is considered a potential first-round pick because he possesses enormous physical gifts and won’t be 21 until after April’s draft.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson announced his plans Monday to skip the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Richardson is the fourth UF player to announce he is going another season of college Eligibility to enter the draft, joining teammates O’Cyrus Torrence, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Justin Shorter.
With Richardson’s departure and the dismissal last week of backup Jalen Kitnathe Gators have Ohio State transfer Jack Miller II and true freshman Max Brown at quarterback heading into the start of Bowl practices this week.
Meanwhile, Torrence made his decision to declare for the draft public on Sunday night. Torrence followed the Gators head coach Billy Napier from Louisiana and quickly established that he belonged in the SEC.
Torrence, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 347 pounds, boosted his draft stock by helping the Gators average 5.8 yards per carry and 29 rushing touchdowns.
“While I was only a Gator for one year, I want to thank you Gator Nation for your support and making me feel like family,” Torrence posted on Twitter. “There’s nothing in the world like playing in The Swamp. However, I would have never been a Gator without Cajun Nation and UL. You believed in me at the beginning and provided me an opportunity to display my talent.”
Shorter, who caught 29 passes for 577 yards and two touchdowns, has decided to opt out of the Las Vegas Bowl to prepare for the draft. Shorter missed three games because of an injury late in the season.
Dexter made his plans public on Monday afternoon like Richardson. A junior defensive tackle, Dexter finished fifth on the team with 50 tackles this season, including four for loss and a pair of sacks.
“Ever since I made my commitment with the University of Florida, the time with the Orange and Blue is something I will cherish forever,” Dexter said.
ROSTER ROLLOVER
The Florida roster is undergoing a makeover coming off a 6-6 regular season, highlighted by a flurry of action on Monday as the transfer portal officially opened.
|PLAYER
|POS.
|REASON
|NOTABLE
|Marco Ortiz
|LS
|Transfer Portal
|Injured in season opener and missed final 11 games; Revealed transfer plans Oct. 30
|Josh Braun
|OL
|Transfer Portal
|Started 7 games in 2021; played in 2 this season; announced transfer Oct. 18
|Trent Whittemore
|WR
|Transfer Portal
|Reserve appeared in 7 games this season before transfer announcement Nov. 14
|Nick Elksnis
|YOU
|Transfer Portal
|Reserve played in five games, did not record a reception; Revealed plans Nov. 15
|Griffin McDowell
|YOU
|Transfer Portal
|Former DL appeared in 3 games; made transfer announcement Nov. 16
|Kamar Wilcoxson
|DB
|Transfer Portal
|IMG Academy product played in 2 games and announced transfer decision Nov. 3
|Avery Helm
|DB
|Transfer Portal
|Started first 4 games, played in 10, announced departure Nov. 28
|Daejon Reynolds
|WR
|Transfer Portal
|Reserve had 8 catches, 165 yards at Vanderbilt; announced transfer Dec. 1
|Lorenzo Lingard
|RB
|Transfer Portal
|Former 5-star Recruit and Miami signee, played in 10 games; Revealed plans Dec. 1
|Nay’Quan Wright
|RB
|Transfer Portal
|Dropped down depth chart in 2022 after 326-yard season, announced transfer decision Dec. 2
|Donovan McMillon
|DB
|Transfer Portal
|Appeared in 12 games, made 20 tackles in reserve role; transfer announced Dec. 2
|Corey Collier Jr.
|DB
|Transfer Portal
|Four-star signee, played in 4 games prior to transfer announcement on Dec. 4
|David Reese
|LB
|Transfer Portal
|Oft-injured early in career, saw action in 12 games in 2022; December 4 announcements
|Chief Borders
|LB
|Transfer Portal
|Popular reserve served as backup and on special teams; made intent public Dec. 5
|Yousef Mugharbil
|OL
|Transfer Portal
|DNP this season; suffered scooter accident and injured August 2021; December 5 transfers
|Jalen Lee
|DL
|Transfer Portal
|Started 3 games, played in 12; transfer Portal reports surfaced Dec. 5
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|NFL Draft
|Gators starting quarterback, potential first-round pick, declared for draft Dec. 5
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|NFL Draft
|Talented UF defensive lineman started 12 games, announced plans Dec. 5
|O’Cyrus Torrence
|OL
|NFL Draft
|Potential first-round pick made decision public Dec. 4; transferred from Louisiana
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|NFL Draft
|Started 9 games, missed 3 because of injury; announced plans Dec. 1
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|DL
|Dismissed
|Started first 8 games, had 35 tackles; dismissed following the Georgia game
|Diwun Black
|LB
|Dismissed
|Recorded 4 tackles in 10 games; played Mostly special teams before Nov. 16 exits
|Jalen Kitna
|QB
|Dismissed
|Backup Arrested Dec. 1, removed from roster next day following serious charges