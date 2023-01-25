Gators may be a Threat to flip top-20 DL from Arkansas

Florida football brought in an elite d-line class in the 2023 cycle, and they’re looking to put together back-to-back top-tier hauls up front.

Yesterday, the Gators offered 4-star DL Kavion Henderson, a current Arkansas commit.

Henderson, out of Leeds, Alabama, may be considering a flip to the Orange and Blue. 247 Sports has him ranked 183rd in the Nation and the 18th-best DL in the class of 2024.

Napier may also have some help recruiting Henderson from newly enrolled Kelby Collins. Collins came out of Gardendale, Alabama, which is just half an hour away from Leeds.

Kelby has already taken to social media to voice his thoughts on Henderson’s newest offer.

Henderson is a little shorter than some of the d-lineman that thrive in the SEC, but he plays just as big. Kavion is listed at 6’2″-250, and will only get bigger and stronger as his career continues.

Henderson mainly rushes off the edge and has been dominant throughout his high school career. He has a lightning-fast first step and is easily able to get past the Offensive tackle and get into the backfield.

Kavion is a heat-seeking missile when moving in the direction of the quarterback. He chases them all around the backfield until he has them on the ground. He is also able to use his speed to change direction and catch a running back trying to get to the edge.

Henderson plays basketball in high school as well, which explains his quickness and agility on the perimeter.

He’s still very young, but he has already made himself an elite prospect and has shown flashes of what he can become at the college level. The Gators haven’t had that game Wrecker on the edge of the d-line in a while, and bringing in Henderson would be critical to their DL depth.

