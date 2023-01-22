Gators looking to make an impact in the Divisional Round

Florida football has been pumping Talent into the NFL for years. Guys like Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney have been making noise already, while guys like Kyle Trask are waiting their turn behind the best of the best.

These former Gators are doing more than just filling out rosters. There are plenty of Gators that are making noise in the postseason. Yesterday, Kadarius Toney had five catches for 36 yards as the Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship game.

And CJ Gardner-Johnson led the Eagles’ defense to a blowout of the Giants as Philly moved on to their Conference Championship.

Not to mention guys like Alex Anzalone, Dameon Pierce, and Van Jefferson who all had great years, but were on teams that couldn’t make it to the postseason.

For now, though, our focus is on the guys who have a chance to lead their teams to The Super Bowl. So here are the Gators that will be starring for their teams in today’s Divisional games.

Florida football in the playoffs: Kaiir Elam

Kaiir Elam was the latest member of DBU to go pro last year. He was drafted 23rd overall by the Buffalo Bills and has exceeded expectations for his rookie season.

On the year he has 29 tackles, four pass deflections, and two picks. One of those Picks was against the Dolphins in the Wild Card round to get the Bills back in the game.

He also ended the game by breaking up Skylar Thompson’s pass on fourth and six with less than three minutes to go.

This afternoon, he has a tough test ahead of him. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd will be running at him all day long.

The Bengals may see a rookie corner that they think they can exploit. If they try and pick on Kaiir, however, they’ll be disappointed in how poorly their offense plays, and we’ll see Elam snag a pick in back-to-back games.