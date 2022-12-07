Gators LB Ventrell Miller Enters NFL Draft To Miss Florida’s Bowl Game

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Zach Goodall

Citing schedule conflicts due to his upcoming graduation, the Gators redshirt senior linebacker Ventrell Miller announced on Wednesday that he will miss Florida’s Las Vegas Bowl game and has entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

Florida is scheduled to take on the No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button