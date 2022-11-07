Gators in the NFL: Week 9

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As Week 9 comes to a close, the week proved a huge one for the Gators in primetime.

The Midway point of the season is in the rearview mirror and the top Gator performances were on display for the whole Nation to see this week.

Offensive Highlights

Dameon Pierce is a freight train. If he’s coming at you, good luck.

On Thursday night, against the league’s only unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dameon Pierce ran for 139 yards on 27 carries.

27 carries. 139 yards. That’s a bell cow, ladies and gentlemen.

A bell cow that runs like a bull.

Pierce has 678 rushing yards this season, more than any rookie and the sixth-most in the league. He’s on pace for 1,356 yards. It’s his first season in the NFL.

It’s mean runs like this that have propelled the former Gator to one of the top backs in the league and a true candidate for Offensive Rookie of the year. His 17 broken tackles this season are the second most in the league, behind only Derrick Henry’s 18.

For Pierce’s former teammate Kadarius Toney, it was time for a fresh start. Now that he has it in Kansas City, things are looking up for the human joystick.

In his debut with the Chiefs last night, Toney showed how scary he can be in this offense, displaying his patented shiftiness.



Kadarius Toney running nasty routes in his first @Chiefs game 🔥 @0officialC2N 📺: #TENvsKC is NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/ExOeMHivBX pic.twitter.com/zgPq0yOheI — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2022

Toney finished with 27 yards, a number that should soon rise as he gets more acclimated in KC.

Defensive Highlights

Staying in Kansas City, where a Gator Veteran made a play to change the game.

In a game that saw plenty of defense, it was Chiefs’ defensive end Carlos Dunlap that logged a huge 3rd-down sack to give Mahomes and company the ball back with a chance to win.

Tied with just over two minutes left, Dunlap completely disregarded Titans’ blockers, bullying his way towards Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis.



The 13-year veteran did what he’s consistently done for the last decade and a half: make plays when it matters. With the sack and an extra half-sack earlier last night, Carlos Dunlap sits just half a sack away from a milestone 100.

Keep your eyes on the All-Pro edge rusher when Kansas City hosts Jacksonville next Sunday.

Back to Houston, where a Gator defensive back put himself atop the league in interceptions Thursday night.

Five NFL players have four interceptions this season. Only one has five. And that’s Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson who nabbed his fifth on Thursday night. He has interceptions in four consecutive games.

His diving pick Thursday helped put Houston away and keep the Eagles undefeated in 2022.



Gardner-Johnson is becoming the premier playmaker for the league’s top team, and his defensive player of the year campaign is growing stronger by the day.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 21 – Seattle 31)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Started at cornerback, recorded five tackles)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Inactive)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 17 – LA Chargers 20)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Started at tight end, recorded two receptions for 27 yards)

Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night vs New Orleans)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 17 – NY Jets 20)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Started at cornerback, recorded tree tackles)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 21 – Cincinnati 42)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Started at cornerback, recorded eight tackles)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (3-for-3 on extra points)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 42 – Carolina 21)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Started at defensive tackle, recorded one tackle)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (6-for-6 on extra points, 0-for-1 on field goals)

Cleveland Browns (Bye)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year

Dallas Cowboys

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie

Denver Broncos (Bye)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year

Detroit Lions (Detroit 15 – Green Bay 9)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at linebacker, recorded seven tackles)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 9 – Detroit 15)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded one tackle)

Houston Texans (Houston 17 – Philadelphia 29)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 27 times for 139 yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 27 – Las Vegas 20)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 20 – Tennessee 17)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Started at defensive end, recorded four tackles, one and a half sacks, one tackle for loss and one QB hit)

19 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Started at wide receiver, caught two passes for 12 yards)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted six times for a 47.5-yard average, including pinning two inside the 20)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 13 – Tampa Bay 16)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Returned one punt for 12 yards and three kickoffs for 63 yards)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Started at wide receiver)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 35 – Chicago 32)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

22 – La’Mical Perine – RB – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 20 – Washington 17)

93 – Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Started at defensive end, recorded two tackles)

New England Patriots (New England 26 – Indianapolis 3)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (Monday Night vs Baltimore)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year

New York Jets (NY Jets 20 – Buffalo 17)

36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th year (Appeared at linebacker against Buffalo)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 29 – Houston 17)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded three tackles, one interception and one pass defended)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye)

31 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

33 – Duke Dawson – DB – 4th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 31 – Arizona 21)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared at tackle against Arizona)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Appeared on special teams against Arizona)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 16 – LA Rams 13)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Started at safety, recorded 10 tackles)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 17 – Minnesota 20)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Started at linebacker, recorded five tackles)