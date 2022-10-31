Gators in the NFL: Week 8

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – We’re at the Midway point of the NFL season, and Gators in the league continue to make plays all over the field, all over the nation.

Defensive Highlights

Ladies and gentlemen, CJ Gardner-Johnson has done it again. For the third consecutive game, he has intercepted a pass.

Up big late in the final frame with the Steelers threatening, Gardner-Johnson jumped in to nab the tipped ball in the end zone to seal it and keep his Eagles undefeated. Gardner-Johnson has four interceptions in just his last three games alone. He’s tied for the league-lead in IN-T’s.

They did more than seal the game with a big turnover, Packing the statsheet Sunday:



Chauncey Gardner-Johnson today: – 8 tackles, 1 TFL

– 1 sack, 1 QB hit

– 1 INT

– 1 pass deflection@CGJXXIII is on a roll! 🔥#Eagles pic.twitter.com/YoknUzzj3A — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 30, 2022

Down in Atlanta, with the game tied in overtime, Gardner-Johnson’s former teammate at DBU made a play to change the game. Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson out-muscled a Falcons receiver on the deep ball to snag the interception and grab possession and momentum for his side.

The pick was Henderson’s second of his young career and his first in Carolina.

The Gator Defenders didn’t just make plays in the secondary. Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. made a huge impact in a big win over Chicago Sunday.

Fowler Jr. did it all for America’s team, racking up:

Five tackles

Two tackles for loss

One QB hit

One pass defended

One sack

Fowler Jr. continues to make a major impact in his eighth season. He’s helped the Cowboys defense take over and improve to 6-2 on the year.

Offensive Highlights

While Sunday was a big day for the Gators defensively, it was an equally huge day on offense.

Kyle Pitts is just fine, folks. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Pitts looked unstoppable Sunday.

Simply put, no one on Carolina’s defense – not even Henderson – had an answer for the unicorn, Pitts.



Pitts got the touchdowns started in a game that would see plenty of them. His first quarter score was his second of the season and third of his career and helped lift Atlanta to an electrifying 37-34 overtime win.

On the big day, Pitts reeled in five grabs for 80 yards. He’s now up to 1,284 yards on 84 receptions in his 24-game career.

Texans’ running back Dameon Pierce continues to make his case for Offensive Rookie of the year.

Pierce hit pay dirt for the fourth time this season, logging the first receiving touchdown in his young career.



On the west coast, it was the return of Van Jefferson as the Rams stud wideout made his season debut Sunday. The last time we saw Jefferson, he was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and his newborn son on an unforgettable night.

Now that he’s healthy and back on the field, he’ll hope the rest of 2022 can supplant 2021’s magical season.

Back in Texas, Cowboys running back Malik Davis made his NFL debut Sunday. Davis totaled 41 yards on 10 touches, and nearly scored his first career touchdown.



Cowboys Rookie RB Malik Davis almost had his first career TD pic.twitter.com/KWq0P514rC — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2022

It was an impressive debut from Davis, who was elevated from the practice squad last week. A performance like that could earn Davis a permanent spot on the roster.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 26 – Minnesota 34)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Inactive)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Started at cornerback, recorded four tackles and one QB hit)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Inactive)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 37 – Carolina 34)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Started at tight end, recorded five receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 27 – Tampa Bay 22)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Caught six passes for 64 yards)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 27 – Green Bay 17)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Started at cornerback, recorded two tackles)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 34 – Atlanta 37)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Recorded one interception and two passes defended)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (2-for-3 on extra points, 2-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 37 and 42 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Monday Night vs Cleveland)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year

Cleveland Browns (Monday Night vs Cincinnati)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 49 – Chicago 29)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one QB hit, and one pass defended)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Carried eight times for 23 yards, caught two passes for 18 yards)

Denver Broncos (Denver 21 – Jacksonville 17)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year (Inactive)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 27 – Miami 31)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at linebacker, recorded seven tackles)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 17 – Buffalo 27)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded two tackles)

Houston Texans (Houston 10 – Tennessee 17)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 15 times for 35 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 17 – Denver 21)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year

19 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 14 – San Francisco 31)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Returned one kickoff for 21 yards and one punt)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Started at wide receiver)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 31 – Detroit 27)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

22 – La’Mical Perine – RB – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 34 – Arizona 26)

93 – Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Inactive)

New England Patriots (New England 22 – New York 17)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 24 – Las Vegas 0)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Started at safety, recorded one tackle)

New York Jets (NY Jets 17 – New England 22)

36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th year (Appeared at linebacker against New England)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 35 – Pittsburgh 13)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded eight tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, one interception and one pass defended)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh 13 – Philadelphia 35)

0 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 27 – NY Giants 13)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared on special teams against New York)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Inactive)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 22 – Baltimore 27)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Started at defensive back, recorded eight tackles)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Active)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Active)

Washington Commanders (Washington 17 – Indianapolis 16)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Recorded one tackle)