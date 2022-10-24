Gators in the NFL: Week 7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Week seven of the NFL season has come and gone as a Gator defensive back made an unforgettable play.

Defensive Highlights

Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson can fly. You’ve seen the clip by now – the end zone flip heard ’round the world. In a video viewed millions of times across social media, Wilson dove head-first into the endzone after intercepting a pass from Saints quarterback Andy Dalton.

The ball was tipped, Wilson nabbed it and ran all the way home 38 yards for the pick six.

The pick was the first of Wilson’s career, and one he’ll surely never forget. The internet certainly won’t.

The shot of the season so far pic.twitter.com/hhijvSxVGW — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 21, 2022

Wilson’s big play proved to be the difference in a 42-34 Cardinals win on Thursday Night Football.

To the defensive line where Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan had a career day. Bryan was in Baltimore’s backfield all afternoon long, tallying a tackle for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit while generating several pressures. The sack was Bryan’s first as a Brown as he continues an impressive career Renaissance in Cleveland.

Offensive Highlights

After a week off it’s Bye, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce picked up right where they left off. For the fourth consecutive week, Pierce totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage. He’s one of just five rookies to accomplish this since 2000.

Rookies since 2000 w/ 100+ scrimmage yards in 4 or more consecutive games: Dameon Pierce

Odell Beckham Jr

Saquon Barkley

Alvin Kamara

Kevin Jones pic.twitter.com/Q5fYhnxUVx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2022

On Sunday, Pierce lugged the rock as Houston’s bell-cow 20 times for 92 yards and added 25 yards on four receptions. He’s giving Texans fans and Fantasy owners plenty to be excited about week-in and week-out.

In the month of October, Pierce is third in the league in rush yards per game, averaging 107.3 yards per outing. Pierce’s 506 rushing yards this season ranks sixth in the league and first among rookies.

Pierce is quickly blossoming into a star before our very eyes.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 42 – New Orleans 34)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Started at cornerback, recorded three tackles, two passes defended, one interception and one return touchdown)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Started at left guard)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 17 – Cincinnati 35)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Started at tight end, recorded three receptions for nine yards)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 23 – Cleveland 20)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Appeared at wide receiver against Cleveland)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Bye)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 21 – Tampa Bay 3)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Started at cornerback, recorded four tackles)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (3-for-3 on extra points)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 35 – Atlanta 17)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Started at defensive tackle, recorded five tackles)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (5-for-5 on extra points)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 20 – Baltimore 23)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle, recorded one tackle, one tackle for loss, one sack and one QB hit)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 24 – Detroit 6)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded two tackles)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Denver Broncos (Denver 9 – NY Jets 16)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year (Appeared at wide receiver against New York)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 6 – Dallas 24)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at linebacker, recorded seven tackles, a half-sack, and one QB hit)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 21 – Washington 23)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded three tackles)

Houston Texans (Houston 20 – Las Vegas 38)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 20 times for 92 yards and caught four passes for 25 yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 17 – NY Giants 23)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 44 – San Francisco 23)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted one time for 33 yards, pinning San Francisco inside the 20)

Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 16 – Pittsburgh 10)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

22 – La’Mical Perine – RB – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Bye)

93 – Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year

New England Patriots (Monday Night vs Chicago)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 34 – Arizona 42)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Started at safety, recorded five tackles)

New York Giants (NY Giants 23 – Jacksonville 17)

89 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Inactive)

New York Jets (NY Jets 16 – Denver 9)

36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th year (Appeared at linebacker against Denver)

Philadelphia Eagles (Bye)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh 10 – Miami 16)

0 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 37 – LA Chargers 23)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared on special teams against Los Angeles)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Inactive)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 3 – Washington 21)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Started at defensive back, recorded four tackles, one QB hit and one pass defended)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Inactive)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 23 – Green Bay 21)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Appeared on special teams against Green Bay)