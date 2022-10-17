Gators in the NFL: Week 6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The NFL season continues to fly on through, as a pair of Gators Defenders nabbed game-changing turnovers.

Defensive Highlights

Last week, the Bills’ rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam made his first big defensive play, intercepting his first career pass. On Sunday, he followed it up by doing it again, intercepting his second career pass.

Late in the first frame, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled to his right, pointed and fired to the back right corner of the endzone. He intended to score six points, but Elam had other ideas, going up and ripping the ball from the receiver for an all-important end zone interception. That’s how you change a football game.



What’s better than one interception? Two. In one game.

CJ Gardner-Johnson did just that, helping his Philadelphia Eagles stay undefeated and improve to 6-0.

Early in the second quarter and a 7-0 lead in hand, the ball was tipped up in the air and Gardner-Johnson thought, “see ball, get ball,” jumping up for the pick.



Then in quarter four, up by nine, Gardner-Johnson put the game away. This time Flying in front of the receiver and laying out for his third INT as an Eagle.

Gardner-Johnson’s three interceptions this season are tied for third-most in the NFL.

On the other sideline last night in Philadelphia, Cowboys edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. made a big play to keep his team in the game.

Down 10 with seven minutes to go in the third quarter, Fowler Jr. Flew into the backfield, forcing down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts without even touching him on third down.



Fowler now has three sacks through his first six games as a Cowboys and 38 in his 8-year career.

Offense Highlights

Ladies and Gentlemen, Falcons second-year tight end Kyle Pitts has found the endzone. It’s the first time in Pitts’ young career that he’s hit pay dirt on American soil, with his last touchdown being scored last year in London.

Up seven halfway through the third quarter, Pitts ran the slant route to perfection, getting open with ease and extending Atlanta’s lead to two scores.



The touchdown was the last of the game as Pitts helped Atlanta down San Francisco 28-14, reminding fans how beautiful it is to see Pitts score six.

So beautiful you can Hang it on your wall.



Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 9 – Seattle 19)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Appeared at guard against Seattle)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Inactive)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 28 – San Francisco 14)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Started at tight end, recorded three receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 24 – NY Giants 20)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Started at wide receiver, recorded three receptions for 27 yards)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 24 – Kansas City 20)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Started at cornerback, recorded four tackles, one pass defended and one interception)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 10 – LA Rams 24)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Started at cornerback, recorded five tackles)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (1-for-1 on extra points, 1-for-1 on field goals, connecting from 42 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 30 – New Orleans 26)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Started at defensive tackle, recorded two tackles)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (3-for-3 on extra points, 1-for-1 on field goals, connecting from 52 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 15 – New England 38)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle, recorded one tackle)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 17 – Philadelphia 26)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one QB hit)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Denver Broncos (Monday Night vs LA Chargers)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year

Detroit Lions (Bye)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 27 – NY Jets 10)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded one tackle)

Houston Texans (Bye)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 27 – Indianapolis Colts 34)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 20 – Buffalo 24)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Recorded one tackle and one pass defended)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted three times for a 57.7-yard average, including one inside the 20)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 24 – Carolina 10)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Carried three times for 13 yards, caught four passes for 27 yards, returned one punt for 13 yards)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 16 – Minnesota 24)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 24 – Miami 16)

93 Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Started at defensive end, recorded one tackle and one QB hit)

New England Patriots (New England 38 – Cleveland 15)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 30 – Cincinnati 26)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Started at defensive back, recorded four tackles)

New York Giants (NY Giants 24 – Baltimore 20)

89 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Inactive)

New York Jets (NY Jets 27 – Green Bay 10)

36 – Marcell Harris – LB – 5th year (Recorded one Assisted tackle)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 26 – Dallas 17)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded four tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh 20 – Tampa Bay 18)

0 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 19 – Arizona 9)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared on special teams against Arizona)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Inactive)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 18 – Pittsburgh 20)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Started at safety, recorded four tackles)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Appeared at tackle against Kansas City)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 12 – Chicago 7)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Appeared at linebacker against Chicago)