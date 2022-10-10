Gators in the NFL: Week 5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With the first quarter of the season in the rearview mirror, Week 5 proved a big week for a pair of Gator rookies.

Last week, the story was all about two Gator rookies: Dameon Pierce and Kaiir Elam . Today, it’s the same story, different week.

Offensive Highlights

After last week’s 131-yard performance, Dameon Pierce showed that he had arrived. This week, with a 26-carry day, Pierce showed that he’s here to stay.

Pierce has quickly emerged as one of the league’s top running backs. He’s become the nucleus of the Houston Texans offense and his 114 total yards and one touchdown helped lift Houston to its first win of the season, 13-6 over Jacksonville.

He ranks 4th in the league, and first among rookies with 414 rushing yards this season. He’s been on a tear the last three weeks, with 310 yards in just the last three games alone.

On Sunday, they did something Pro Football Focus had never seen before.

Dameon Pierce : 17 missed tackles forced on runs vs the Jaguars That’s the most PFF has EVER recorded in a single game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wXC8LZnEz8 — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2022

Seemingly half of those missed tackles came on this run alone, in which Pierce just neglected to go down.

For all the Dameon Pierce Fantasy owners out there, don’t fret. Pierce punched it in just two plays later.

Watch out, the Dameon Pierce train is coming to a city near you and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Defensive Highlights

Sunday was a day for the Bills’ rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam will never forget.

With 20 seconds left in the 2nd quarter and the Steelers threatening to cut into Buffalo’s lead, Elam stepped in front of Steelers’ wide receiver Dionte Johnson, nabbing the ball for his first career interception.

Elam’s turnover helped Buffalo run past Pittsburgh, 38-3.

Another Gator DB had a day he won’t soon forget – Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson picked off his first pass as a Philadelphia Eagle Sunday, Flying in front of the receiver for a big first-quarter turnover.

Gardner-Johnson now has six interceptions in his 4-year career.

He also added 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended on a career day.

They still haven’t lost a game as an Eagle, helping lead one of the league’s best defenses to a 5-0 start.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 17 – Philadelphia 20)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Recorded eight total tackles and two tackles for loss)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Inactive)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 15 – Tampa Bay 21)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Inactive)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 19 – Cincinnati 17)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Recorded one reception for eight yards)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 38 – Pittsburgh 3)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Started at cornerback, recorded 10 total tackles, one pass defended and one interception)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 15 – San Francisco 37)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Appeared at cornerback against San Francisco)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (3-for-4 on field goals, connecting from 43, 37 and 34 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 17 – Baltimore 19)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Started at defensive tackle, recorded one tackle)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (2-for-2 on extra points, 1-for-1 on field goals, connecting from 40 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 28 – LA Chargers 30)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle, recorded two tackles)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 22 – LA Rams 10)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded one tackle and one QB hit)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Denver Broncos (Denver 9 – Indianapolis 12)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year (Appeared at wide receiver against Indianapolis)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 0 – New England 29)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at inside linebacker, recorded eight tackles and defended one pass)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 22 – NY Giants 27)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded four tackles)

Houston Texans (Houston 13 – Jacksonville 6)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 26 times for 99 yards and one touchdown. Caught three passes for 14 yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Inactive)

6 – Jeff Driskel – QB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 6 – Houston 13)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night vs Las Vegas)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 10 – Dallas 22)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Carried one time for one yard, returned three punts for 19 yards)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 17 – NY Jets 40)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 29 – Chicago 22)

93 Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Recorded one tackle)

New England Patriots (New England 29 – Detroit 0)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 39 – Seattle 32)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Inactive)

New York Giants (NY Giants 27 – Green Bay 22)

89 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Inactive)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 20 – Arizona 17)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one interception)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh 3 – Buffalo 38)

0 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 32 – New Orleans 39)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared on special teams against New Orleans)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Inactive)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 21 – Atlanta 15)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Recorded three tackles)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Appeared at tackle against Kansas City)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 17 – Tennessee 21)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Recorded two tackles)