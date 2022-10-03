Gators in the NFL: Week 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – An unusual Sunday saw many Gators make plays – both at the Swamp and across the nation.

Offensive Highlights

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dameon Pierce has arrived.

The Houston Texans’ rookie fourth round pick ran all over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Pierce finished with 131 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

The highlight of the day? A 75-yard scamper for six in which Pierce hit the hole and… Boom. Gone. See ya. Sayonara.

The Rookie Dameon Pierce goes 75 YARDS for the TD!



Pierce averaged 9.3 yards per carry and added six receptions on a career day. Pierce now has 313 yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries in his 4-game career. He ranks first among all rookies in rushing yards and 10th in the league.

Defensive Highlights

Another Gator rookie, Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam has also been making his mark in the league. Elam made his first career start in Week 3 against Miami and hasn’t looked back since. Elam has excelled in coverage the last two weeks and the league is beginning to take notice.

Kaiir Elam through 4 weeks: 🔒109 coverage snaps

🔒50 yards allowed He’s playing on a different level. — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) October 3, 2022

Elam played 43 coverage snaps Sunday and did not allow a reception.

It wasn’t only youngsters who found success Sunday.

Cowboys Veteran defensive end Dante Fowler, found his way back home this weekend: the opposing offense’s backfield. The 8th-year veteran finished with one sack, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. Fowler now has 37 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in his 95-game career.

Special Teams Highlights

“Money Mac” is at it again. Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson continues to nail deep kick after deep kick.

On Thursday night, McPherson extended Cincinnati’s lead in the fourth quarter with a huge 57-yard boot.

Evan McPherson making it look easy from 57-yards away. The Bengals extend their lead to 20-15.

The second-year leg is now a staggering 12-of-14 from field goals over 50 yards in his young career. So far this year, he’s a perfect 3-for-3. His 12 field goals made over 50 yards are tied for the most in the league since the start of 2021.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 26 – Carolina 16)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Started at cornerback and recorded two tackles)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Appeared at guard against Carolina)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 23 – Cleveland 20)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Started at tight end, caught one pass for 25 yards)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 20 – Buffalo 23)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Recorded two receptions for 10 yards)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 23 – Baltimore 20)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Started at cornerback, recorded four tackles)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 16 – Arizona 26)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (1-for-1 on extra points, 1-for-1 on field goals, connecting from 54 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 27 – Miami 15)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Recorded one tackle)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (3-for-3 on extra points, 2-for-2 on field goals, connecting from 19 and 57 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 20 – Atlanta 23)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Inactive)

Dallas Cowboys (Dallas 25 – Washington 10)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year (Recorded two tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and two QB hits)

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Denver Broncos (Denver 23 – Las Vegas 32)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year (Inactive)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 45 – Seattle 48)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at inside linebacker, recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 27 – New England 24)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Recorded one tackle)

Houston Texans (Houston 24 – LA Chargers 34)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 14 times for 131 yards and one touchdown. Caught six passes for eight yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Started at defensive end, recorded two tackles and one tackle for loss)

6 – Jeff Driskel – QB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 21 – Philadelphia 29)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 41 – Tampa Bay 31)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Appeared at defensive end against Tampa Bay)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted once for 43 yards)

Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night vs San Francisco)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 15 – Cincinnati 27)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 28 – New Orleans 25)

93 Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Started at defensive end, recorded one tackle)

New England Patriots (New England 24 – Green Bay 27)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 25 – Minnesota 28)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Inactive)

New York Giants (NY Giants 20 – Chicago 12)

89 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year (Inactive)

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 29 – Jacksonville 21)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded two tackles)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh 20 – NY Jets 24)

0 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 48 – Detroit 45)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared on special teams against Detroit)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Recorded one tackle)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 31 – Kansas City 41)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Recorded six tackles and QB hit)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Appeared on special teams against Kansas City)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 10 – Dallas 25)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Appeared on special teams against Dallas)