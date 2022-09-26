Gators in the NFL: Week 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As the NFL season powers through its third week, Sunday proved a big day for several Gators in the pros.

Offensive Highlights

For Texans Rookie running back Dameon Pierce Sunday was a day he’ll never forget. The former fourth round pick found the end zone for the first time in his young career, capping off a career day.

Pierce finished with 101 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches along with the one score. The rook’ is quickly proving his worth at the highest level, and he’s showing off the Jukes too.

A fellow Gator Weapon and former teammate of Pierce got it done through the air Sunday. Falcons’ tight end Kyle Pitts was everywhere, nabbing five catches for an important 87 yards, helping lift Atlanta to its first win of the season.

On his Longest reception of the day, Pitts reminded everyone why he’s called “the unicorn,” skying for a big 28-yard grab in tight coverage.

Pitts now has 1,151 yards on 77 receptions in his 20-game career.

Defensive Highlights

Chiefs’ edge rusher Carlos Dunlap has made a living out of changing games. Few plays change games more than Strip sacks, and Dunlap, now in his 13th season, had a huge Strip sack Sunday.

The 33-year-old Dunlap chased down Colts’ quarterback Matt Ryan, reaching him and smacking the ball out of his hands for a huge 2nd quarter turnover. Kansas City would go on to score a go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing possession.

Dunlap has 22 forced fumbles and is now just two sacks away from a milestone 100 in his illustrious 13-year career.

Lions starting linebacker Alex Anzalone packed the stat sheet Sunday. The 6th-year player was all over the field, running around with his hair on fire.

His long blonde flow was specifically red hot in the fourth quarter, when Anzalone Flew from his linebacker spot deep into the backfield to powerfully take down Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​for a huge sack.

Anzalone finished with a team-leading 10 tackles along with a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and the one sack.

Arizona Cardinals (Arizona 12 – LA Rams 20)

74 – DJ Humphries – OL – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

20 – Marco Wilson – CB – 2nd year (Started at cornerback and recorded one tackle)

75 – Max Garcia – G – 8th year (Appeared at guard against Los Angeles)

Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta 27 – Seattle 23)

8 – Kyle Pitts – TE – 2nd year (Started at tight end, caught five passes for 87 yards)

Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore 37 – New England 26)

10 – Demarcus Robinson – WR – 7th year (Appeared at wide receiver against New England)

48 – Jeremiah Moon – OLB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

74 – David Sharpe – OT – 5th year (Practice Squad)

Buffalo Bills (Buffalo 19 – Miami 21)

24 – Kaiir Elam – CB – Rookie (Started at cornerback, recorded four tackles)

Carolina Panthers (Carolina 22 – New Orleans 14)

24 – CJ Henderson – CB – 3rd year (Recorded six tackles)

4 – Eddy Pineiro – K – 5th year (1-for-1 on extra points, 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 48, 45 and 34 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati 27 – NY Jets 12)

95 – Zachary Carter – DL – Rookie (Recorded two tackles)

2 – Evan McPherson – K – 2nd year (3-for-3 on extra points, 2-for-3 on field goals, connecting from 22 and 43 yards)

Cleveland Browns (Cleveland 29 – Pittsburgh 17)

99 – Taven Bryan – DT – 5th year (Started at defensive tackle, recorded two tackles)

Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night vs NY Giants)

56 – Dante Fowler Jr. – OLB – 8th year

34 – Malik Davis – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Denver Broncos (Denver 11 – San Francisco 10)

16 – Tyrie Cleveland – WR – 4th year (Inactive)

Detroit Lions (Detroit 24 – Minnesota 28)

34 – Alex Anzalone – LB – 6th year (Started at inside linebacker, recorded 10 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and two QB hits)

40 – Jarrad Davis – LB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Green Bay Packers (Green Bay 14 – Tampa Bay 12)

93 – TJ Slaton – DL – 2nd year (Appeared at defensive tackle against Tampa Bay)

Houston Texans (Houston 20 – Chicago 23)

31 – Dameon Pierce – RB – Rookie (Started at running back, carried 20 times for 80 yards and one touchdown. Caught two passes for 21 yards)

52 – Jonathan Greenard – DE – 3rd year (Started at defensive end, recorded two tackles, a half-sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit)

6 – Jeff Driskel – QB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville 38 – Los Angeles 10)

75 – Jawaan Taylor – OT – 5th year (Started at right tackle)

Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City 17 – Indianapolis 20)

8 – Carlos Dunlap – DE – 13th year (Recorded four tackles, one sack and one QB hit)

5 – Tommy Townsend – P – 3rd year (Punted three times for a 56.7-yard average, including two inside the 20)

Los Angeles Rams (LA Rams 20 – Arizona 12)

19 – Brandon Powell – WR – 5th year (Caught three passes for 27 yards, returned three punts for a 14.3-yard average and one kickoff for 31 yards)

12 – Van Jefferson – WR – 3rd year (Injured Reserve)

Miami Dolphins (Miami 21 – Buffalo 19)

83 – Freddie Swain – WR – 3rd year (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota 28 – Detroit 24)

93 Jonathan Bullard – DL – 7th year (Recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss)

New England Patriots (New England 26 – Baltimore 37)

77 – Trent Brown – OT – 8th year (Started at left tackle)

New Orleans Saints (New Orleans 14 – Carolina 22)

6 – Marcus Maye – S – 6th year (Inactive)

New York Giants (Monday Night vs Dallas)

89 – Kadarius Toney – WR – 2nd year

Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia 24 – Washington 8)

23 – CJ Gardner-Johnson – S – 3rd year (Started at safety, recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh 17 – Cleveland 29)

0 – Quincy Wilson – CB – 6th year (Practice Squad)

Seattle Seahawks (Seattle 23 – Atlanta 27)

78 – Stone Forsythe – OL – 2nd year (Appeared at tackle against Atlanta)

39 – Teez Tabor – DB – 4th year (Appeared at free safety against Atlanta)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay 12 – Green Bay 14)

22 – Keanu Neal – S – 7th year (Recorded one tackle)

74 – Fred Johnson – OL – 4th year (Appeared at tackle against Green Bay)

2 – Kyle Trask – QB – 2nd year (Inactive)

Washington Commanders (Washington 8 – Philadelphia 24)

59 – Jon Bostic – LB – 10th year (Recorded one tackle)